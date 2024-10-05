Why bats? Why not owls?

Melanie Cruz with Brandon Saller of Atreyu Melanie Cruz with Brandon Saller of Atreyu at Paper Tiger in San Antonio, Texas

Dear Bats,

4 weeks?!? Is it too soon to say I love you? Lol. The right answer is no. Its never to early. I‘ll make this brief so y’all can go back to your cool ass lives.

I got to meet Brandon Saller of Atreyu at the Paper Tiger, here in San Antonio. Cool guy. Great DJ. Played a whole hour set of metal and it...was...AWESOME! You had to be there. Here is a very drunk Melanie with a very cool Brandon.

Trivium being Excellent 🎸🎸🎸

Heafy said in an interview with Loudwire that Trivium has done plenty of filming in the hangar already, and plans to offer it as a space for other bands to shoot videos and record music in the future.

“It hasn’t fully paid for itself yet, but we’ve done a music video, a mini live DVD shoot, a livestream slash/DVD shoot, several photo shoots for magazine covers, our promo photo shoots, endorsement shots there.

“We would have had to locate a facility, pay day rates for manufacturer space… this thing is everything we’d ever need.

“I’m an avid Twitch streamer and I’ve helped bring a lot of musicians over to the platform. Now, one of our team members from Roadrunner Records from In Waves through What the Dead Men Say, who is now at Twitch, said that musicians are looking at our hangar already as like the ‘digital’ Red Rocks or CBGBs and other bands want to start playing there.

-Loudwire

Okay, okay, okay Go forth and bring chaos my bats 🦇/|\^._.^/|\🦇

🖤Your Witch

Melanie Cruz