Tours and singles

One of my favorite things about taking my kiddo to shows is how many other parents are taking their kids to shows. Pierce the Veil was so good!

Pierce the Veil Pierce the Veil @ Frost Bank Center

KREATOR AND TESTAMENT!!!!

I DIDN‘T GET PICTURES?!?!?!?!?!?!? Do any of y’all? have pics for that amazing show? Send them to me on Instagram :)

Okay, on to TOURS! Bullet for my Valentine and Trivium?! Tickets are on sale meow at livenation.com. Wed Apr 16 – San Antonio, TX – Boeing Center at Tech Port.

And best for last, Cradle of Filth’s single 👀 Officially coming out 10/22/24

Time for you to go forth into the night and cause chaos. /|\^._.^/|\

Love your maven,

Melanie Cruz