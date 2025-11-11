Timothée Chalamet stars in 'Marty Supreme' official trailer

Timothée Chalamet stars in the official trailer for Marty Supreme.

A24 released the trailer for Josh Safdie's upcoming drama film on Tuesday. It finds Chalamet playing a ping-pong prodigy named Marty Mauser, who is "a young man with a dream no one respects" that "goes to hell and back in pursuit of greatness," according to its official logline.

The trailer starts with Marty in bed with a famous movie star, who is played by Gwyneth Paltrow.

"Do you make money at this little table tennis thing?" she asks him.

"Not yet," he responds. Paltrow then asks him if he has a job, and when he says he doesn't, she asks him how he lives.

"Well, I live with the confidence if I believe in myself, the money will follow," he says, adding that the thought of not succeeding "doesn't even enter my consciousness."

Safdie directed the film from a script he wrote with Ronald Bronstein.

The cast is also made up of those making their feature film acting debut. Tyler, The Creator co-stars in the film and is billed as Tyler Okonma, while Shark Tank's Mr. Wonderful also appears in the film, credited as Kevin O'Leary.

Odessa A'zion, Abel Ferrara and Fran Drescher also star in the upcoming movie.

Marty Supreme arrives in theaters on Christmas Day.

