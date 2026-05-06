These Alex Van Halen solos are pure chaos

Drummer Alex Van Halen of Van Halen performs during the 2015 Billboard Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 17, 2015 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Happy Birthday to the man who provided the heartbeat for the greatest rock band on the planet! Alex Van Halen is the engine room that powered Van Halen with a massive drum set and that legendary double-bass attack. While everyone talks about Eddie’s guitar skills, the real fans know Alex was the one who kept the party moving. Here are 5 times Alex Van Halen proved he is the king of the kit!

Hot For Teacher (1984)

This is the “Eruption” of drum solos. That opening shuffle sounds like a high-end engine idling in a thunderstorm. It’s arguably the most famous drum intro in rock history.

Hide Your Sheep (1982)

During the Diver Down tour, Alex was a force of nature. This solo is a clinic in power and speed, featuring his signature sound that most rock drummers can’t touch.

Light Up the Sky (1979)

A deep cut for the real heads. This track features a dynamic breakdown that showcases Alex’s precision and his ability to blend jazz with heavy metal thunder.

Girl Gone Bad (1984)

Alex dances around Eddie’s riffs with a complexity that would make a prog-rocker sweat, all while keeping that classic VH vibe.

Pleasure Dome (1991)

Big Al brought the heat into the 90s with this massive intro. He uses the floor toms to create a tribal, atmospheric wall of sound that hits like a freight train.

Grab your headphones and crank these up to eleven today. Happy 73rd birthday to a true legend!