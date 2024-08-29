That Night Slipknot Won Some Awards and Destroyed Stuff

Typically, with award ceremonies come a certain level poise & elegance from award recipients...then there’s Slipknot! Twenty-four years ago today (August 29th), Slipknot took a different approach at award etiquette when accepting three awards at the 2000 Kerrang! Awards.
According to some who were in attendance that night, this is how it went down:
Award 1: Best Single (Wait And Bleed)
Destruction: Smashing Drinking Glasses on the Table
Award 2: Best International Live Act
Destruction: Smashing Chairs and the Mic
Award 3: Best Band in the World
Destruction: Flip Off the Crowd...and then at some point SET THE F***** TABLE ON FIRE!
Despite the destruction left behind that year, Slipknot was invited back in the years following the night of August 29th of 2000.
A clip of the annihilation.
Wait And Bleed