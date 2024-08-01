Stone Temple Pilots and System Of A Down - Five O’ Clock Double Shots - August 1, 2024

ROUND 1 - Stone Temple Pilots

Stone Temple Pilot’s “Big Empty” first appeared on “The Crow” Original Motion Picture Soundtrack. It was the first new music from STP since the release of their debut album, Core. The band would then add it to to their sophomore, Purple.

Chris’ Pick: Big Empty

Your voting options:

Vasoline

Sex Type Thing

Trippin’ on a Hole in a Paper Heart





ROUND 2 - System Of A Down

B.Y.O.B. was the first single released from System Of A Down’s fourth studio album, Mezmerize. The song earned the band a Grammy for “Best Hard Rock Performance” at the 2006 Grammy Awards.

Chris’ Pick: B.Y.O.B.

Your voting options:

Spiders

Hypnotize

Question

