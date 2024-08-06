Soundgarden and Staind - Five O’ Clock Double Shots - August 6, 2024

ROUND 1 - Soundgarden
According to Chris Cornell, he came up with the line, “I’m Looking California and Feeling Minnesota” after looking in the mirror and noticing he looked like some beach kid, though he was feeling “freaky and down”.
Chris’ Pick: Outshined
Your voting options:
Black Hole Sun
Burden In My Hand
Pretty Noose
ROUND 2 - Staind
The music video for “It’s Been Awhile” was directed by Limp Bizkit frontman, Fred Durst.
Chris’ Pick: It’s Been Awhile
Your voting options:
So Far Away
Right Here
Fade
