Soundgarden and Staind - Five O' Clock Double Shots - August 6, 2024

Soundgarden

By Chris Sifuentes

ROUND 1 - Soundgarden

According to Chris Cornell, he came up with the line, “I’m Looking California and Feeling Minnesota” after looking in the mirror and noticing he looked like some beach kid, though he was feeling “freaky and down”.

Chris’ Pick: Outshined
Your voting options:
Black Hole Sun
Burden In My Hand
Pretty Noose


ROUND 2 - Staind

The music video for “It’s Been Awhile” was directed by Limp Bizkit frontman, Fred Durst.

Chris’ Pick: It’s Been Awhile
Your voting options:
So Far Away
Right Here
Fade

The 5 O’ Clock Double Shots kick off at 5:20p. You decide how we close out each double shot with your vote on the KISS Rocks App or on the main page right here at www.kissrocks.com.

