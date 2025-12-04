Some classic Christmas movies are returning to movie theaters this month

Many classic Christmas movies are returning to theaters this month, including “Elf”, “Love Actually”, and“How the Grinch Stole Christmas”for its 25th anniversary.

Here are some highlights, including the theater chains that are hosting them:

1. “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation”: AMC Theatres and Regal Cinemas

2. “How the Grinch Stole Christmas” 25th Anniversary: Regal Cinemas

3. “Elf”: AMC Theatres, Cinemark, and Regal Cinemas

4. “The Polar Express”: AMC Theatres and Regal Cinemas

5. “Love Actually”: AMC Theatres and Regal Cinemas

6. “Scrooged”: Regal Cinemas

7. “Gremlins”: Regal Cinemas

8. “A Christmas Story”: Cinemark and Regal Cinemas

9. “It’s a Wonderful Life”: Regal Cinemas

10. “Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch” (animated): Cinemark, AMC Theatres, and Regal Cinemas

