The Silver Snipers CS:GO e-sports team is the coolest things I’ve seen

Who says e-sports are only for the young? Lenovo is sponsoring a team of silver-haired gamers who go by the team name “The Silver Snipers”, and compete in e-sports tournaments!

They are the first professional senior Counter Strike: Global Offensive team in the world, and their missions is to show that age is just a number. #BeGrayAndSlay

The ages of the members range from the youngest, 65, to the oldest, 82!

The team members:

Inger “Trigger Finger” Grotteblad, 70, with 25,461 kills, and over 1,000 hours played

Oivind “Windy” Toverud, 82, with 17,727 kills, and more than 1,100 hours played

Rick “CrazyB00mer” La Roche, 77, with 1,238 kills, and over 200 hours played

Yvonne “VonneTrap” Kalldin, 65, with 119,302 kills, and more than 1,800 hours played

Sven “Sgt Ven0m” Flink, 67, with 25,750 kills, and more than 2,978 hours played

Another notable elderly e-sports team is the Grey Gunners from Finland. Their slogan is great: “We will Finnish you”! hahaha you have to love that!

Check out some highlights from the action between The Silver Snipers (average age 69.6), and another older team, the Grey Gunners (average age 71.5)!

