Remember to LIMBER UP before you summon Midnight Metal

September 27th, 2024,

Dear Bats,

Oh good-golly-gosh my bats! This week’s playlist is giving ethereal, lady bone lifters, and face melters. Phew! I really put in the work for this one ;) We talked about so much, I already forgot a lot of it. lol Tours are trending for metal. I love that for us. Also all the new music! It’s hard not to get excited. New music=More tours= Happy Bats /|\^._.^/|\ Okay for real, let’s see...

We talked about Amon Amarth and them starting new music. “To be honest, we’ve been starting to talk about a new album, but we haven’t started working on it yet. So we don’t really know. That’s the simple answer. I’ve been working on some lyrical ideas. I know the [other] guys have some musical ideas, but we haven’t started putting anything together yet. So, it’s just really in its infancy. So, there’s really nothing to say.”- Johan Hegg in a interview 4 weeks ago with Rock Antenne. Band member Ted Lundstorm continues to say in a interview with Chaoszine “We are always working on new music”. Basically what I got out of that is we’ll be getting new music here in the near future. Of course I’ll keep you updated. Pinky Promise <3

All That Remains released their newest singles last month as a small sneak peak into their ‘surprise’ album “Devine”. As of right now we only have the 3 singles, but rest assured that more is to come. All That Remains continues to be a band full of surprises and always delivers! Also, how freaking amazing were they with Mudvayne and Megadeth?!?!? Right!

OMG OMG OMG I ADDED KITTIE!!! SHUT UP AND WATCH KITTIE!!!!

Okay and before I forget SLEEP TOKEN, BAD OMENS with LINKIN PARK?!?! Like what in all the great creator is happening?? I refuse to complain, and I plan to take full advantage of all of it. But what the hell is with all these big ass names in rock only making ONE STOP IN TEXAS? Has Texas not loved you enough? What do we need to do to get San Antonio on the tour map? Cheese and rice.

Don’t hate me please. I forgot to write down tonight’s full playlist like a dill hole. Pinky promise I’ll update on Monday.

Okay bats, off you go. Into the night, happy and full of metal and magic. Take a recover day and we’ll cruise together later tomorrow.

-Love the witch

Melanie Cruz