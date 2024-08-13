Rage Against The Machine and Breaking Benjamin - Five O’ Clock Double Shots - August 13, 2024

Rage Against The Machine

By Chris Sifuentes

ROUND 1 - Rage Against The Machine

In November of 2008, a grocery story in Lancashire, England accidently played the UNCENSORED version of Killing In The Name over the store speakers, prompting shocked shoppers to complain. The store issued a heartfelt apology.

Chris’ Pick: Killing In The Name

Caution: Video NSFW

Your voting options:
Down Rodeo
Testify
Guerrilla Radio


ROUND 2 - Breaking Benjamin

According to Breaking Benjamin frontman, Ben Burnley, The Diary of Jane is about a “Jane Doe” case on Forensic Files. “This person Jane was just gone because they were unidentified for so long and lived this entire life for nothing”, said Burnley

Chris’ Pick: The Diary Of Jane
Your voting options:
I Will Not Bow
So Cold
Breath

The 5 O’ Clock Double Shots kick off at 5:20p. You decide how we close out each double shot with your vote on the KISS Rocks App or on the main page right here at www.kissrocks.com.

Chris Sifuentes

Chris Sifuentes

Weekdays 10AM - 3PM

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air99.5 KISS FM - KISS Rocks San Antonio Logo
    View All
    844-470-5477
    More from KISS
    KISS Photos

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about kissrocks.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!