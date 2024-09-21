Midnight Metal TOUR TOUR TOUR

Good evening my little bats! Welcome back. Holy hell how amazing has this year been so far?! Now we have next year to look forward to! Deftones, Metallica with Pantera and Suicidal Tendencies, Korn with Gojira, all announcing tours days after one another. Most metal thing I’ve heard all night! Alright enough chitchat. I know what you want. You want to know that song you know but can’t remember the name. I’ll give it to you. Also, I’m going to give you tour dates and ticket sale information. It’s because I like you so much.
Alright I’m done yappin. Go forth and cause chaos my little bats! /|\^._.^/|\
P.s. Look at this adorable mother trucker!
Midnight Metal Playlist Week 9/20/2024
Atreyu-Lip Gloss & Black
Deftones-Back to school (mini maggot)
Anthrax-Caught in a Mosh
Five Finger Death Punch-The wrong side of Heaven
Iron Maiden-Number of the beast
Slipknot-Vermilion
Static-X-Cold
Volbeat-Warriors Call
Pantera-5 minutes alone
Metallica-Fuel
Mastodon-Show Yourself
Black Sabbath-Paranoid
Tool-Schism
Suicidal Tendencies-Institutionalized
Korn-Falling away from me
Cannibal Corpse-Coffinfeeder
Korn, Gojira
Tickets on sale now at ticketmaster.com
10-20 Houston, TX - The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
10-21 San Antonio, TX - Frost Bank Center
Deftones, The Mars Volta, Fleshwater
03-12 Austin, TX - Moody Center
03-13 San Antonio, TX - Frost Bank Center
03-15 Dallas, TX - American Airlines Center
03-16 Houston, TX - Toyota Center
Tickets on sale now at ticketmaster.com
Metallica, Pantera, Suicidal Tendencies
06-14 - Houston, TX - NRG Stadium
Tickets on sale Saturday 9-27 at ticketmaster.com