Midnight Metal TOUR TOUR TOUR

Good evening my little bats! Welcome back. Holy hell how amazing has this year been so far?! Now we have next year to look forward to! Deftones, Metallica with Pantera and Suicidal Tendencies, Korn with Gojira, all announcing tours days after one another. Most metal thing I’ve heard all night! Alright enough chitchat. I know what you want. You want to know that song you know but can’t remember the name. I’ll give it to you. Also, I’m going to give you tour dates and ticket sale information. It’s because I like you so much.

Alright I’m done yappin. Go forth and cause chaos my little bats! /|\^._.^/|\

P.s. Look at this adorable mother trucker!

Cannibal Corpse Limited 'Butcher Buddy' There is only 300 of these 'Buddies' made!

Midnight Metal Playlist Week 9/20/2024

Atreyu-Lip Gloss & Black

Deftones-Back to school (mini maggot)

Anthrax-Caught in a Mosh

Five Finger Death Punch-The wrong side of Heaven

Iron Maiden-Number of the beast

Slipknot-Vermilion

Static-X-Cold

Volbeat-Warriors Call

Pantera-5 minutes alone

Metallica-Fuel

Mastodon-Show Yourself

Black Sabbath-Paranoid

Tool-Schism

Suicidal Tendencies-Institutionalized

Korn-Falling away from me

Cannibal Corpse-Coffinfeeder

Korn, Gojira

Tickets on sale now at ticketmaster.com

10-20 Houston, TX - The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

10-21 San Antonio, TX - Frost Bank Center

TOUR TOUR TOUR Korn, Gojira and Spiritbox official announcement

Deftones, The Mars Volta, Fleshwater

03-12 Austin, TX - Moody Center

03-13 San Antonio, TX - Frost Bank Center

03-15 Dallas, TX - American Airlines Center

03-16 Houston, TX - Toyota Center

Tickets on sale now at ticketmaster.com

Metallica, Pantera, Suicidal Tendencies

06-14 - Houston, TX - NRG Stadium

Tickets on sale Saturday 9-27 at ticketmaster.com