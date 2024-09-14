Midnight Metal Premier

Welcome to my humble metal congregation. We convene every Friday night at the stroke of midnight on 99.5 KISS. We thrash under the moon’s glow and headbang until our heads detach from our necks. This week’s selection includes heavy guitar riffs, adrenaline-pumping drums, and nasty breakdowns, all handpicked by me. Let’s unite to restore America’s metal glory! The sign-up sheet is in blood—welcome to Midnight Metal! Revel in the night, my little bats. /|\ ^._.^/|\

Friday, September 13th, 2024 Playlist:

- Upon a Burning Body - Another Ghost

- Slipknot - Wait and Bleed

- Slayer - Angel of Death

- Korn - Here to Stay

- Megadeth - Holy Wars/The Punishment Due

- Killswitch Engage - My Curse

- Judas Priest - Breaking the Law

- Avenged Sevenfold - Nightmare

- Static-X - Bleed for Days