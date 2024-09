Mark from Nothing More at the KISS Rocks studio Mark from Nothing More at the KISS Rocks studio

Before Nothing More hits the stage in front of a hometown crowd at the Boeing Center at Tech Port, guitarist, Mark Vollelunga stops by the KISS Studio to talk Rocklahoma, The Carnal Tour 2024, and their collaboration with Disturbed frontman, David Draiman. Draiman is featured on the band’s latest single, Angel Song.