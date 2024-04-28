The Margarita Pour Off Returned to San Antonio with Great White, Slaughter, Quiet Riot at Liliac

Quiet Riot Rocked the Margarita Pour Off - April 27, 2024 The Margarita Pour Off at The Espee, sponsored by 99.5 KISS, 106.7 The Eagle, and Sipit Daquiris and Margaritas brought a great lineup of rock for the concert, featuring the return to San Antonio of Quiet Riot! This band is always on fire, and definitely brought it Saturday nigh! (Johnnie Walker)

April 27th, 2024, the Margarita Pour Off returned to San Antonio, at The Espee, sponsored by 99.5 KISS, 106.7 The Eagle, and Sipit Daquiris and Margaritas!

Congratulations to Aliza and Roxanne, our Margarita Queens, who sent us the best margarita recipes in town!

Then, the amazing bands hit the stage to rock the Margarita Pour Off, and bring it back to San Antonio in style! What a great show!

Thanks to everyone who came out and partied with us...and we’ll see you again next year!

The Return of the Margarita Pour Off - April 27, 2024

Liliac kicked off the concerts at the Margarita Pour Off. Great set, the band is fantastic!

Quiet Riot Rocked the Margarita Pour Off - April 27, 2024. This band is always on fire, and definitely brought it Saturday night!

Slaughter came back to San Antonio, to rock the Margarita Pour Off. They hit the stage fast, and kicked ass!

Great White returned to San Antonio to headline the Margarita Pour Off. They sounded amazing, and what a great way to bring back MPO!

