Live and Foo Fighters - Five O’ Clock Double Shots - August 12, 2024

Michael Stipe of R.E.M. once called Live Singer Ed Kowalczyk to tell him how much he loved the band’s album, “Throwing Copper”...especially Lightening Crashes

Chris’ Pick: Lightening Crashes

Selling The Drama

All Over You

I Alone





ROUND 2 - Foo Fighters

According to Foo Fighters frontman, Dave Grohl, All My Life is about his fondness of pleasuring women, orally. “I Love It But I Hate The Taste”...ohhhh we get it.

Chris’ Pick: All My Life

This Is A Call

The Pretender

Best Of You

