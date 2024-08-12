Live and Foo Fighters - Five O’ Clock Double Shots - August 12, 2024

The Foo Fighters returned to Charlotte on Thursday for the first time in more than a decade to rock a sold-out crowd at PNC Music Pavilion.

Foo Fighters (Richard Thigpen)

By Chris Sifuentes

ROUND 1 - Live

Michael Stipe of R.E.M. once called Live Singer Ed Kowalczyk to tell him how much he loved the band’s album, “Throwing Copper”...especially Lightening Crashes

Chris’ Pick: Lightening Crashes
Your voting options:
Selling The Drama
All Over You
I Alone


ROUND 2 - Foo Fighters

According to Foo Fighters frontman, Dave Grohl, All My Life is about his fondness of pleasuring women, orally. “I Love It But I Hate The Taste”...ohhhh we get it.

Chris’ Pick: All My Life
Your voting options:
This Is A Call
The Pretender
Best Of You

The 5 O’ Clock Double Shots kick off at 5:20p. You decide how we close out each double shot with your vote on the KISS Rocks App or on the main page right here at www.kissrocks.com.

