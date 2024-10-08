KISStory - That Time KISS Wasn’t KISS

In July of 1990, San Antonio’s Home For Rock n’ Roll came to an end as the then owners and operators of 99.5 KISS decided to flip the station to an oldies format. The flip was covered by local television stations’ newscasts, including KSAT-12. Their piece featured KISS legend, Joe Anthony (The Godfather of Rock n’ Roll) on the final night that KISS rocked San Antonio. Definitely the end of an era.

The Oldies format did not prove to be successful as KISS was the third ranked oldies station in San Antonio, following “Good Time Oldies” KONO and top-ranked “Good Times & Great Oldies” Magic 105 (KSMG). This ultimately lead to KISS being sold to Rusk (then owners of KSMG). After a brief simulcast of KSMG, 99.5 KISS returned to rock on December 31st 1991 at 12:31pm. The rest is history.



