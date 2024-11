Former White Stripes front man, Jack White is making a surprise visit to San Antonio. The surprise element being the very premise of his “No Name” tour. White declared that this tour is “not about big arenas and predictable setlist”, but instead it’s “about playing for fans in places that feel personal”. Therefore, show dates are not mentioned until the last minute.

Jack White’s “No Name” tour stops by the Paper Tiger Friday night. You can register to buy tickets (while they last) HERE