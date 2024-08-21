A Great Show in San Antonio

Last Friday night, I took my wife and kids to a PACKED Alamodome to see Def Leppard, Journey, and Steve Miller Band. Aside from a couple of Oysterbakes, this was my kids’ first actual rock concert. At ten and eight years old, a Tool, Korn, or Megadeth show might be a bit too much (or I’m just being too “parenty”). I thought this collection of bands from my childhood would be a good “first one”. I, on the other hand, am someone who has been in the “pit” a time or two. I wasn’t expecting too much of a wow factor from this show. I’m happy to say I was WRONG! All three of these bands absolutely rocked the Dome. Lots of energy, lights, guitars, and drums! I loved it as did my family. Seeing a great rock show with my family for the first time will be one of my favorite memories ever. It’s all thanks to Steve Miller Band, Journey, and Def Leppard!

CMG-SA at Alamodome Joe Calgaro (106.7 The Eagle), Chris Sifuentes (99.5 KISS), Tory Christopher (KONO 101.1), Steve Casanova (KONO 101.1)

As a bonus, I saw the show with these San Antonio radio studs as well!

(L to R): Joe Calgaro (106.7 The Eagle), Me, Tory Christopher (KONO 101.1), & Steve Casanova (KONO 101.1)



