Gojira just rocked the Summer Olympics Opening Ceremony in Paris

Gojira - The Chant Official Music Video

Gojira - The Chant Official Music Video Gojira - The Chant Official Music Video

By Johnnie Walker

The Summer Olympics kicked off this week, and today, Friday, July 26th, was the Opening Ceremonies. One of the musical performances came from the mighty French metal band GOJIRA!

Their appearance was an original collaboration with opera singer Marina Viotti...but they didn’t let this tone down their brand of metal, which I love!

Flames, smoke, fireworks, and screaming vocals over metal music...what could be better?

My favorite quote comes from the commentator at the end of this video: “Certainly more beheaded figurines than I’ve seen in an opening ceremony before.” Hahahahahahahahahaha

I’m not sure any opening ceremony ever has had this kind of welcome from a metal band before! Gojira are monsters, and probably scared all of the people watching. I hope they brought their brown pants to the ceremony!

©2024 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air99.5 KISS FM - KISS Rocks San Antonio Logo
    View All
    844-470-5477
    More from KISS
    KISS Photos

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about kissrocks.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!