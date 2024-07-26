Gojira just rocked the Summer Olympics Opening Ceremony in Paris

Gojira - The Chant Official Music Video Gojira - The Chant Official Music Video

The Summer Olympics kicked off this week, and today, Friday, July 26th, was the Opening Ceremonies. One of the musical performances came from the mighty French metal band GOJIRA!

Their appearance was an original collaboration with opera singer Marina Viotti...but they didn’t let this tone down their brand of metal, which I love!

Flames, smoke, fireworks, and screaming vocals over metal music...what could be better?

My favorite quote comes from the commentator at the end of this video: “Certainly more beheaded figurines than I’ve seen in an opening ceremony before.” Hahahahahahahahahaha

I’m not sure any opening ceremony ever has had this kind of welcome from a metal band before! Gojira are monsters, and probably scared all of the people watching. I hope they brought their brown pants to the ceremony!

Essa cerimônia de abertura das olimpíadas está linda, meteram Rock com Gojira, Lady Gaga, linda arquitetura de Paris eu amo o moderno e antigo #Paris2024 #Olimpiadas2024 #Olympics #JogosOlímpicos pic.twitter.com/eUNwZG9rfa — Rfran (@rfranca629) July 26, 2024

©2024 Cox Media Group