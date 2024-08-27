Former WWE/WCW Champion, Sid Eudy dies at the age of 63

Whether you know him best as Sid Vicious, Sid Justice, or Sycho Sid, you know him has one of the biggest, most intimidating men in pro-wrestling. One of his many main event matches stands out to San Antonians. On the night of January 19, 1997, the self-proclaimed “Master and Ruler of the WORLD” dropped the WWE (then WWF) Championship to the hometown hero, Shawn Michaels in a nearly 15 minute match in front of 60,000 plus fans inside the Alamodome.

Rest in Peace Sid Eudy (1960 - 2024)

One of Sid’s last appearances on WWE TV.

WWE’s Tribute To Sid Eudy