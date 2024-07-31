Smashing Pumpkins and Weezer - Five O’ Clock Double Shots - July 31, 2024

ROUND 1 - Smashing Pumpkins

With a name as distinctive as their sound, Smashing Pumpkins are definitely icons if Rock. So, where did the name come from? According to leader, Billy Corgan, “Pumpkins” just came to him. It has nothing to do with Halloween or even actual pumpkins themselves. “[Pumpkins] could have been any vegetable.” As far as “Smashing” goes, the band intended it to be used as an adjective, not a verb.

Chris’ Pick: Disarm

Your voting options:

Tonight Tonight

Zero

Today





ROUND 2 - Weezer

Weezer formed in 1992. They held their first practice together on Valentine’s day. By March, they had their first gig. Opening up for Dogstar...aka Keanu Reeve’s band. As for the name, Weezer? It was front man, Rivers Cuomo’s nickname stemming from his childhood asthma.

Chris’ Pick: Beverly Hills

Your voting options:

Say It Ain’t So

Undone (The Sweater Song)

Hash Pipe

