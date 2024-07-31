Smashing Pumpkins and Weezer - Five O’ Clock Double Shots - July 31, 2024

By Chris Sifuentes

ROUND 1 - Smashing Pumpkins

With a name as distinctive as their sound, Smashing Pumpkins are definitely icons if Rock. So, where did the name come from? According to leader, Billy Corgan, “Pumpkins” just came to him. It has nothing to do with Halloween or even actual pumpkins themselves. “[Pumpkins] could have been any vegetable.” As far as “Smashing” goes, the band intended it to be used as an adjective, not a verb.

Chris’ Pick: Disarm
Your voting options:
Tonight Tonight
Zero
Today


ROUND 2 - Weezer

Weezer formed in 1992. They held their first practice together on Valentine’s day. By March, they had their first gig. Opening up for Dogstar...aka Keanu Reeve’s band. As for the name, Weezer? It was front man, Rivers Cuomo’s nickname stemming from his childhood asthma.

Chris’ Pick: Beverly Hills
Your voting options:
Say It Ain’t So
Undone (The Sweater Song)
Hash Pipe

The 5 O’ Clock Double Shots kick off at 5:20p. You decide how we close out each double shot with your vote on the KISS Rocks App or on the main page right here at www.kissrocks.com.

Chris Sifuentes

Chris Sifuentes

Weekdays 10AM - 3PM

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air99.5 KISS FM - KISS Rocks San Antonio Logo
    View All
    844-470-5477
    More from KISS
    KISS Photos

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about kissrocks.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!