Five O’ Clock Double Shots - July 30, 2024

Bush and Incubus

By Chris Sifuentes

ROUND 1 - Bush

Bush released their debut album, Sixteen Stone on December 6, 1994. The album would go 6X Platinum with sales of 6 million albums. This double shot is all about some of the songs that made that album a HUGE success!

Chris’ Pick: Machinehead
Your voting options:
Comedown
Glycerine
Little Things


ROUND 2 - Incubus

Chris’ Pick: Wish You Were Here

Incubus formed in 1991 while the bandmembers were still attending high school. Reportedly, the band went nameless for a while until they were required to supply a band name for an upcoming show.

Your voting options:
Nice To Know You
Pardon Me
Stellar

The 5 O' Clock Double Shots kick off at 5:20p. You decide how we close out each double shot with your vote on the KISS Rocks App or on the main page right here at www.kissrocks.com.

