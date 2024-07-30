Five O’ Clock Double Shots - July 30, 2024

ROUND 1 - Bush

Bush released their debut album, Sixteen Stone on December 6, 1994. The album would go 6X Platinum with sales of 6 million albums. This double shot is all about some of the songs that made that album a HUGE success!

Chris’ Pick: Machinehead

Comedown

Glycerine

Little Things





ROUND 2 - Incubus

Chris’ Pick: Wish You Were Here

Incubus formed in 1991 while the bandmembers were still attending high school. Reportedly, the band went nameless for a while until they were required to supply a band name for an upcoming show.

Nice To Know You

Pardon Me

Stellar

