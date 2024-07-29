Five O’ Clock Double Shots - July 29, 2024

Kicking off the week with Rock & Roll Boogeyman himself, Marilyn Manson. Round 2 we have the music of Rage Against The Machine accompanying the unmistakable vocals of Soundgarden to form Audioslave.
ROUND 1 - Marilyn Manson
Chris’ Pick: The Beautiful People
Your voting options:
I Don’t Like The Drugs (But The Drugs Like Me)
The Dope Show
Sweet Dreams
ROUND 2 - Audioslave
Chris’ Pick: Cochise
Your voting options:
I Am The Highway
Show Me How To Live
Like A Stone
The 5 O’ Clock Double Shots kick off at 5:20p. You decide how we close out each double shot with your vote on the KISS Rocks App or on the main page right here at www.kissrocks.com.