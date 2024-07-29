Five O’ Clock Double Shots - July 29, 2024

Marilyn Manson and Audioslave

Marilyn Manson

By Chris Sifuentes

Kicking off the week with Rock & Roll Boogeyman himself, Marilyn Manson. Round 2 we have the music of Rage Against The Machine accompanying the unmistakable vocals of Soundgarden to form Audioslave.

ROUND 1 - Marilyn Manson

Chris’ Pick: The Beautiful People
Your voting options:
I Don’t Like The Drugs (But The Drugs Like Me)
The Dope Show
Sweet Dreams


ROUND 2 - Audioslave

Chris’ Pick: Cochise
Your voting options:
I Am The Highway
Show Me How To Live
Like A Stone

The 5 O’ Clock Double Shots kick off at 5:20p. You decide how we close out each double shot with your vote on the KISS Rocks App or on the main page right here at www.kissrocks.com.

Chris Sifuentes

Chris Sifuentes

Weekdays 10AM - 3PM

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air99.5 KISS FM - KISS Rocks San Antonio Logo
    View All
    844-470-5477
    More from KISS
    KISS Photos

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about kissrocks.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!