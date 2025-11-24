First trailer released for 'Yellowstone' spinoff, 'Y: Marshals'

Kayce Dutton is ready to grace your TV screens again.

The first teaser trailer for CBS' Yellowstone spinoff, Y: Marshals, has been released. It shows Luke Grimes' Kayce Dutton after leaving the Yellowstone ranch behind to join an elite unit of the U.S. Marshals Service in Montana.

“I fought every day to get out from under the weight of the Yellowstone,” Kayce says in a voice-over. “I’ve lost my teammates, my parents, even my brothers. I know sometimes good men have to do bad things. But I’m trying to find a new beginning.”

The Taylor Sheridan drama also stars Logan Marshall-Green, Arielle Kebbel, Ash Santos, Tatanka Means and Brett Cullen. Brecken Merrill, Gil Birmingham and Mo Brings Plenty will be reprising their roles from Yellowstone.

Y: Marshals will debut March 1 on CBS and stream on Paramount+.

Yellowstone ended its five-season run on Paramount Network in December 2024.

