From fan favorites to flops: All the shows canceled or ending in 2025

The end of the year signals cancellations and series finales for many shows across TV and streaming networks.
See if any of your favorites are hitting the chopping block or ending this year.
ABC:
The Conners
Doctor Odyssey
Lucky 13
The Good Doctor
AMC:
Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon (renewed for fourth and final season)
Apple TV+
Acapulco
Mythic Quest
Schmigadoon
Silo
Still Up
Sunny
Time Bandits
CBS
After Midnight
Blue Bloods
CSI: Vegas
FBI: International
FBI: Most Wanted
NCIS: Hawaii
So Help Me Todd
SWAT
The Equalizer
Poppa’s House
The Neighborhood
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
Young Sheldon
The CW:
All American
Disney+
Andor
Goosebumps
E!:
E! News
Fox:
9-1-1: Lone Star
Alert: Missing Persons Unit
The Great North
Rescue Hi-Surf
The Cleaning Lady
Freeform:
Wayne Brady: The Family Remix
FX:
Dave (on pause)
The Old Man
What We Do in the Shadows
HBO:
And Just Like That
The Comeback
House of the Dragon
My Brilliant Friend
Somebody Somewhere
The Franchise
The Righteous Gemstones
HGTV:
Battle on the Beach
Farmhouse Fixer
Married to Real Estate
Hulu:
Black Cake
Death and Other Details
How to Die Alone
Mid-Century Modern
Solar Opposites
This Fool
The D’Amelio Show
The Handmaid’s Tale
Life & Beth
UnPrisoned
Max:
Bookie
Duster
Julia
Our Flag Means Death
The Sex Lives of College Girls
MTV:
Catfish
Ridiculousness
NBC:
Found
Grosse Pointe Garden Society
La Brea
Lopez vs Lopez
Night Court
Suits LA
Netflix:
Big Mouth
Break Point
Cobra Kai
Fubar
Girls5eva
Heartstopper
KAOS
The Last Airbender
No Good Deed (infinite pause)
Queer Eye
Outer Banks
Obliterated
Pulse
Ratched
Scott Pilgrim Takes Off
Squid Game
Stranger Things
Survival of the Thickest
The Brothers Sun
The Recruit
The Residence
The Sandman
The Ultimatum: Queer Love
The Waterfront
Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft
Unstable
The Upshaws
The Witcher
Wolf King
You
Paramount:
Dexter: Original Sin
Frasier
Happy Face
Star Trek: Strange New Worlds
Yellowjackets
Yellowstone
Peacock:
Based on a True Story
Bel-Air
Bupkis
Hysteria!
Laid
Mr. Throwback
Teacup
Prime Video:
Almost Paradise
The Bondsman
The Boys
Butterfly
Citadel: Diana
Citadel: Honey Bunny
Clean State
Cruel Intentions
Dinner with the Parents
Harlem
My Lady Jane
Neighbours
On Call
Outer Range
Motorheads
The Legend of Vox Machina
The Pradeeps of Pittsburgh
The Sticky
The Summer I turned Pretty
Wheel of Time
Upload
Showtime:
The Chi
Starz:
BMF
Hightown
Outlander
USA:
Resident Alien