De La Soul released the tracklist for upcoming album, “Cabin In The Sky”

NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 16: Rappers David Jude Jolicoeur and Kelvin Mercer of De La Soul perform onstage during the Meadows Music And Arts Festival - Day 2 at Citi Field on September 16, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Roy Rochlin/Getty Images)

The legendary hip-hop group, De La Soul has released the tracklist for their highly anticipated album, “Cabin In The Sky”. It’s their first album since the death of David “Trugoy the Dove” Jolicoeur, also known as “Plug Two”, and their first album in nine years. The project, which releases tomorrow, Nov. 21st, features recorded vocals never released from Dave. “Cabin In The Sky” is their 10th studio album.

Part of the original “Native Tongues” collective, they’re used to collaborating with other artists. This album is no exception, with features from Killer Mike, Common, Nas, Black Thought from the legendary Roots Crew, and more. They also feature production from DJ Premier, Super Dave, and Pete Rock.

The album is also part of Mass Appeal’s “Legend Has It” series, which features seven new albums from seven of hip-hop’s most legendary artists: Nas & DJ Premier, Slick Rick, Ghostface Killah, Mobb Deep, Raekwon, Big L, and of course De La Soul.