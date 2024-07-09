Check Out the New Song from Kingdom Collapse “Anything”

Texas rock band Kingdom Collapse has just released their new music video for the song “Anything”, check it out below.

Jonathan, Aaron, and Dave from the band stopped by the KISS studios on Friday, April 21st, to talk about the new song, touring, the band, and everything going on in the world of Kingdom Collapse. If you missed it, here’s the guys with Chris:

The band has had four consecutive hits, including “Uprise”, “Unbreakable”, “Save Me From Myself”, and “Break Free”.

The band has toured extensively, playing with Three Days Grace, Nothing More, From Ashes to New, Fire From the Gods, Adelitas Way, Hinder, and played festivals like the 2022 Welcome to Rockville, Blue Ridge Rock Fest, and they’re playing the 2023 Rockfest in Cadot, Wisconsin.

