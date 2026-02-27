In brief: 'Running Point' season 2 gets release date and more

Two Saturday Night Live alum are teaming up for a new series at Apple TV. Variety reports that Julia Louis-Dreyfus and Cecily Strong will star in a limited drama-comedy series inspired by the New York Magazine article The Nanny Squatter by Bindu Bansinath. If I Had Legs I'd Kick You director Mary Bronstein will write, direct and showrun the series, which centers on a couple whose lives are upended after they welcome a caregiver into their home ...

Netflix has shared its first look and release date for season 2 of Running Point. The series, which comes from executive producer Mindy Kaling and stars Oscar nominee Kate Hudson, returns with more episodes on April 23. Season 2 also stars Drew Tarver, Brenda Song, Scott MacArthur, Fabrizio Guido, Chet Hanks, Toby Sandeman, Uche Agada and Justin Theroux ...

Chris Pine is looking to team up with Emma Stone. Deadline reports the actor is in talks to star alongside Stone in an upcoming romantic comedy film for Universal Pictures. While the film's plot is being kept under wraps, Stone's husband, Dave McCary, will direct it from a script by Patrick Kang and Michael Levin ...

