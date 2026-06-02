In brief: Harlan Coben’s 'I Will Find You' trailer and more

The official trailer for Harlan Coben's I Will Find You has arrived. Netflix will release the series on June 18. The show follows an innocent father serving life in prison for the murder of his own son. He breaks out of prison after he discovers his child may still be alive. The series stars Sam Worthington, Britt Lower, Milo Ventimiglia, Logan Browning and Chi McBride ...

Outlander: Blood of My Blood season 2 has received a new teaser trailer. Starz will premiere the second season of the Outlander spinoff series on Sept. 18. The trailer shows off the continued love stories of Henry Beauchamp and Julia Beauchamp, as well as Brian Fraser and Ellen MacKenzie. The trailer reveal came on Monday, June 1, which is also known as World Outlander Day, as it's the anniversary of the first Outlander book being published ...

Zoë Kravitz is set for Megan Park's next film. Deadline reports that Kravitz will star in the lead role in Apple's upcoming movie from director Park. The film, which is currently untitled, is also keeping its logline under wraps. Park will executive produce and direct from a script she wrote ...

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