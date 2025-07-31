In brief: Alysanne Blackwood cast in 'House of the Dragon' and more

By Mary Pat Thompson

One of George R. R. Martin's fiercest characters has been cast in House of the Dragon season 3. Deadline reports that Annie Shapero will play Alysanne Blackwood in the upcoming third season of the fantasy series. The character, who is also known as Black Aly, is pivotal in Martin's novel Fire and Blood ...

Jessica Chastain is going back to school. Variety reports that the actress is enrolled in a two-year Master in Public Administration program at the John F. Kennedy School of Government at Harvard University. According to Harvard's website, the program "is for aspiring leaders with real-world experience and graduate-level coursework in economics, public policy, or management." ...

Josh Gad and Andrew Rannells are reuniting on a new project. The former Book of Mormon co-stars are set to star in and executive produce a new comedy series at Hulu. According to Deadline, the show is called Stay Tuned. It will be loosely based on the 1992 film of the same name starring John Ritter ...

