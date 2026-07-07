'Big Brother' season 28 cast revealed by CBS

The new Big Brother cast has been revealed.

CBS has announced 14 new houseguests who will compete on Big Brother season 28. Among the different personalities are a Jumbotron engineer, a drag queen, an MMA fighter and a rocket scientist.

"This new group of houseguests is stepping into a summer where nothing is as it seems, where every twist rewrites the rules, and where time becomes the ultimate twist," according to a press release from CBS.

The names of the new houseguests competing on the season are Ashley Trail, Barrett Pfeiffer, Chuk Anyanwu, Drew Campbell, Haley Thogmartin, Jason De Puy, Kamuela “Kamu” Kirk, LaTrice Verrett, Lyric Medeiros, Mallory Aurichio, Melody Morris, Rome Seymour, Taylor Brown and Yash Patel.

In addition to these 14 houseguests, Big Brother teases more surprise houseguests will be revealed on air during the premiere episode. Those houseguests will also compete for the $750,000 prize. Big Brother similarly added a secret houseguest last season. That ended up being returning player and fan-favorite Big Brother season 13 winner Rachel Reilly.

Big Brother follows a group of people who live together in a house without the ability to leave it or access anything about the outside world. The house has dozens of cameras and microphones that record their every move, every second of the day. Each week, another person gets voted out of the house, until the last remaining houseguest wins the cash prize.

Big Brother season 28 premieres with a 90-minute episode July 9 on CBS.

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