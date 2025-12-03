The best classic rock Christmas songs

Every artist at some point has released a Christmas song or two, but in a world where you could listen to any holiday song, why not listen to the best genre of them all: classic rock holiday songs?
Here are just some of the biggest Christmas songs from your favorite classic rock artists
Jingle Bell Rock by Hall & Oates
Rockin’ Around The Christmas Tree by Kim Wilde and Nik Kershaw
Happy Xmas (War Is Over) by John Lennon, The Harlem Community Choir, The Plastic Ono Band, Yoko Ono
Christmas Is the Time To Say “I Love You” by Billy Squier
Do They Know It’s Christmas by Band Aid
I Believe In Father Christmas by Emerson, Lake & Palmer
Santa Claus Is Comin’ To Town by Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band
Christmas Time by Bryan Adams
Christmas All Over Again by Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers
Step Into Christmas by Elton John
I Saw Mommy Kissing Santa Claus by John Mellencamp
Father Christmas by The Kinks
Thank God It’s Christmas by Queen
Peace on Earth/The Little Drummer Boy by David Bowie and Bing Crosby
Christmas Eve / Sarajevo by Trans-Siberian Orchestra
I Saw Three Ships by Sting
Little Drummer Boy by Joan Jett & the Blackhearts
Please Come Home For Christmas by Bon Jovi
Sock It To Me Santa by Bob Seger
Mistress for Christmas by AC/DC
Please Come Home For Christmas by Pat Benatar
Winter Wonderland by Billy Idol
Happy Xmas (The War Is Over) by Tommy Shaw, Steve Lukather, Marco Mendoza, and Kenny Aronoff
A Christmas Song by Jethro Tull
Blue Christmas by Great White
Christmas In Chicago by Leon Russell
I’ll Be Home For Christmas by Twisted Sister and Lita Ford
Run, Run Rudolph by Lynyrd Skynyrd
Peace In Our Time by Eddie Money
It’s Christmas Time by Heart
Please Come Home For Christmas by the Eagles
Silent Night by Stevie Nicks
Jingle Bell Rock by .38 Special
Blue Christmas by Joe Perry
Let It Snow by Peter Cetera
The Christmas Song by Chicago
Christmas (Baby Please Come Home) by U2
Merry Christmas Baby by Eric Clapton
Merry Christmas (I Don’t Want To Fight Tonight by The Ramones