Why preventative maintenance is gaining attention among homeowners

Independent Contributor

Preventative maintenance is gaining attention among homeowners because rising repair costs and greater awareness are pushing them to address small issues early to avoid more expensive problems later.

Prevention has always been better than a cure, but for some homeowners in America, this is a lesson learned too late. According to a recent survey by Nationwide Mutual Insurance Company, 44% of homeowners have delayed routine home maintenance, and 31% are delaying necessary renovations.

Preventative maintenance might seem extravagant in the face of rising inflation, but you'd be mistaken to turn a blind eye to it. Smart homeowners are giving it the attention it deserves.

What is Preventative Maintenance?

In the context of homeownership, preventative maintenance is as simple as sticking to the scheduled upkeep of your property. It involves periodic inspections of critical areas like the foundation, basement, roof, walls, and floors, making repairs where needed, and servicing home systems like HVAC.

Preventative maintenance focuses on fixing small problems before they become major home repairs. The primary goal is to prevent unexpected failures and enhance the home's durability.

Why Are Rising Costs Making Maintenance More Important?

Although inflation has, according to Investopedia, eased from 9.1% in 2022 to 2.7% in 2025, the price of goods and services in the construction industry hasn't declined as much due to other factors. Supply chain bottlenecks, for example, are keeping material costs high.

You'd expect rising costs to make maintenance a lower priority, but that's not the case. An increasing number of homeowners are digging deeper into their pockets to stay on top of preventative maintenance because they want to avoid even costlier repairs in the future.

Imagine ignoring the maintenance of your plumbing system today because contractor fees have risen over the past few years. You might be forced to repair far more expensive system failures down the road.

Contractors like Plumbing Outfitters in Austin, TX, can offer you great service at a pocket-friendly cost.

The Need to Boost Home Value

Homeownership remains an effective wealth creation tool. Residential real estate appreciates over time, so hold on to your house long enough, and it might just double in value. It's probably why, according to a news report on The Hill, homeowners are holding onto their homes for an average of 8.5 years before putting them up for sale.

Preventative maintenance is key for not only preserving home value, but also potentially increasing it. A well-maintained house retains its structural integrity, has fewer visible defects during inspections, and gives you a stronger negotiating position when dealing with prospective buyers.

Increased Awareness

It's easy to ignore an issue when no one is talking about it. However, constant reminders can nudge you to take action.

Today, swipe through your Instagram feed, and it won't be long before you come across home improvement content. On YouTube, there's an explosion of channels focusing on DIY home maintenance.

This increased awareness is prompting more homeowners to prioritize maintenance despite high costs. Some are even embracing the DIY approach.

Don't Neglect Preventative Maintenance

Rising costs and busy schedules are some of the reasons homeowners are putting off preventative maintenance, but the tide is turning. As more homeowners recognize that investing in maintenance helps them avoid larger expenses and preserve property value, proactive upkeep is becoming a smarter financial strategy.

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This article was prepared by an independent contributor and helps us continue to deliver quality news and information.