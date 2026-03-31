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Why condo living still comes with personal financial risk

Why condo living still comes with personal financial risk

Condo ownership can expose you to personal financial risk through rising COA fees, unexpected special assessments, and gaps in condo insurance that leave you responsible for damages and liabilities the association's master policy doesn't cover.

Are you in the market for a condominium?

The benefits of condo living are well-documented: whether it's a sprawling seafront unit in the Sunshine State or a standard unit in Dallas, the allure of the amenity-rich lifestyle, low maintenance costs, enhanced security, and a stronger sense of community is hard to ignore.

According to National Mortgage Professional, there are about 100,000 units in the market across the nation at any given time, all waiting for prospective buyers like you. However, even with the many benefits of buying a condo, you're exposing yourself to personal financial risks.

Rising COA Fees

Buying a condo inevitably means being part of a condominium owners' association. The COA is responsible for the upkeep of shared spaces and enhancing the community's security and safety. These services come at a fee, which every owner must pay monthly.

Unfortunately, COA fees can present a financial risk if they spike significantly. Realtor.com reports the average HOA fee for existing homes in 2024 was $148 a month, a 15% jump from 2023.

Condo communities, especially those in big cities, are notorious for annual increases that can make you rethink your finances. In South Florida, for example, condo owners faced a $500 increase in COA fees in 2025, as per WLRN.

HOA fees only move upwards and can sometimes outpace inflation. Such aggressive bumps can strain your finances and even force you to consider moving out of the community.

You Still Need to Insure Your Unit

When you buy your condo, do you still need to insure it?

Like any other house, condos are exposed to risks such as damage to personal property. So, it's prudent to get a condo insurance, and premiums will vary depending on the location, value of the property, and other risk factors.

This means you must factor the cost of insurance into your condo living expenses, and there's no telling how high your premiums will rise in the future.

The Threat of Special Assessments

Sometimes the COA cannot afford to make major repairs, like damage to communal amenities after a storm. The solution is to levy a special assessment, which is a one-time fee charged to the condo owners. Sometimes this fee can be astronomical, and you will have no choice but to dig deeper into your pockets and pay it.

While special assessments used to be few and far between, today the threat of more frequent assessments is rising. Especially if your condo is part of a community that was built decades ago, expect more strain on your finances, as there will always be something major to be repaired.

Enjoy Condo Living Without Breaking the Bank

The convenience of condo living is unmatched, but it can come at a high, unforeseen cost. From the threat of hefty special assessments to rising COA fees and other recurring costs like condo insurance, these ongoing and unexpected expenses can add up quickly, turning what seemed like a low-maintenance lifestyle into a financial burden if you're not adequately prepared.

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This article was prepared by an independent contributor and helps us continue to deliver quality news and information.