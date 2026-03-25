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Understanding different types of massage therapy to rejuvenate you

Understanding different types of massage therapy to rejuvenate you

Massage therapy can improve your health and mental well-being. The main types of massage therapy available include Swedish, deep tissue, hot stone, and aromatherapy.

Stanford Medicine reports that 50-100 million Americans suffer from pain, and over 20 million experience high-impact chronic pain (HICP). The pain can be so bad that it interferes with daily activities and quality of life.

Those who want relief from this pain should consider massage therapy, as it can help with both physical and mental health. These are the main types of massage therapy to consider.

Is Swedish Massage the Most Popular Type of Massage Therapy?

Swedish massage is one of the most popular and accessible forms of massage therapy. It's great for relaxation and rejuvenation, and the therapists use long and flowing strokes, as well as kneading and circular movements. The benefits of massage here include:

Improved blood circulation

Less muscle tension

Calmed nervous system

People often report feeling more refreshed and energized after a Swedish massage.

Deep Tissue Massage

A deep tissue massage targets the deeper layers of muscles and connective tissue. It's designed to break up knots and relieve chronic muscle tension.

This type of massage therapy can feel more intense than others, but it can have promising results. A deep tissue massage releases built-up tension, and as a result, your body will be able to move more freely and efficiently.

Hot Stone Massage

A hot stone massage combines traditional massage techniques with strategically placed hot stones. The therapist gently heats these stones and places them on your body while applying gentle pressure.

This massage type also relieves stress and tension in the body. The warmth from the hot stones improves blood flow and helps loosen tight muscles. People say that it's a calming, almost meditative experience, meaning that there are mental health benefits, too.

Do note that hot stone massage is considered a form of alternative medicine and should be used as a complementary therapy.

Does Aromatherapy Go With Massage Therapy?

Yes, aromatherapy does go with massage therapy, and this is called aromatherapy massage. Traditional massage techniques are combined with the use of essential oils picked for the individual's specific needs.

This type of massage therapy is unique because it uses smell in addition to touch. The essential oils (such as lavender, eucalyptus, and citrus) are both absorbed through the skin and inhaled, stimulating the senses. This results in a reduction of anxiety and better moods, in addition to pain relief.

Those seeking massage therapy can benefit from all the above at offices such as Grande Prairie Physiotherapy and Massage.

Explore the Different Types of Massage Therapy Available

The different types of massage therapy can address pain, as well as refresh and reset your mind. Whether you're interested in Swedish, deep tissue, hot stone, or aromatherapy massage, a reputable practitioner can recommend the optimal massage type, based on your ailments and goals.

Keep reading our other pages to discover more ways to improve your current lifestyle.

This article was prepared by an independent contributor and helps us continue to deliver quality news and information.