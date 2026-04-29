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The smartest home upgrades for women who want beauty and function

The smartest home upgrades for women who want beauty and function

Women looking for beautiful, smart home upgrades should consider adding spa features to bathrooms, optimizing storage, and incorporating natural materials like stone countertops. An updated floor can be a showstopper that provides insulation, as simpler additions like plants boost air quality and mental health.

According to Statista, Americans spent $526 billion in 2024 on home renovations. Projects ranged from finishing basements to energy-efficient upgrades, all of which add aesthetics and functionality to any woman's home.

What Are the Best Kitchen Upgrades to Make?

Add strong, beautiful work surfaces made from natural stone, such as marble or granite. Quartz is also highly popular due to its non-porous attributes and various available styles.

Instead of a complete cabinet overhaul, you can add a new look with refurbishing and painting. You can also incorporate different storage elements, like floating shelves or extend customized cabinets to the ceiling.

Why Should Bathroom Renovations Top the List?

Everyone uses the bathroom daily, so make it an experience. Create a serene spa-like aura that embodies elegance by adding a deep soaking tub when updating home bathrooms. Compliment the relaxing vibe with steam or walk-in showers with built-in storage.

Bathroom home upgrades often rank as the top renovation projects annually. Even a minor remodel could have a high ROI. Since it's such a wet room, renovations can address health and safety issues like mold and outdated fixtures that waste water.

A woman who wants to make her bathroom stand out may get a low-flow toilet with heated seats and a built-in bidet.

What Can I Add Throughout the Home?

Your floors are one home feature every room needs. Boost resale value with flooring services in Scottsdale AZ, especially when you choose popular materials like hardwood, which may last a century with upkeep. Bathrooms are the ideal spot to focus on heated flooring in the winter months.

Luxury vinyl is known for durability and low maintenance, as it is easy to clean and can mimic other floor styles. A high-end carpet comes in handy in cold environments as it provides warmth and additional insulation.

Should Home Upgrades Extend to the Outside?

A woman who enjoys comfort and function can effortlessly extend interior upgrades outdoors by adding cushioned (but weather-proof) furniture and fire features. Protect your space from seasonal changes by adding a custom retractable awning or installing a covered pergola.

Make it easy to lounge outside for hours with a fire pit and portable bar cart.

After adding some houseplants indoors, try adding flower beds and window boxes in the backyards. Create a native vegetable garden that can feed yourself and enhance local biodiversity.

A garden addition alone will add:

Colors

Aromatic smells

Functional food production

Mood boost

Friendly wildlife like butterflies

Enjoy Style and Function with Modern Home Improvement

Show off the stylish woman you are by making modern home upgrades that incorporate function and beauty. Start from the ground up with renovated floors and take your decor to your backyard with modern fire pits and lounge-ready furniture.

With this range of updates, your home can become the oasis it was meant to be.

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