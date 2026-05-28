Rock stars and musicians who got into cryptocurrency early

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Cryptocurrency became widely known in celebrity circles even before regular folks understood what digital money was all about. While some rockers got involved with cryptocurrencies by investing in bitcoin, others used cryptocurrencies and related technologies like NFTs and blockchain projects to connect with fans and create business opportunities.

According to Security.org, Bitcoin is still the most common cryptocurrency for crypto investors. Many musicians and entertainment corporations have been exploring the possibilities of digital money and blockchain projects recently.

Why Did Musicians Become Interested in Crypto?

Many musicians became interested in crypto because of how much the music industry has changed in the last two decades. With streaming replacing album sales, artists had to look for other ways to earn money and connect with their audience.

Thanks to blockchain technology, there are more options for artists than ever before. Musicians could sell digital collectibles, get crypto payments for their services, and even release limited content on NFT platforms, which would not depend entirely on record labels.

Rock Stars and Musicians Who Invested Early

Kings of Leon Releases Their Album as an NFT

One of the most interesting examples of artists who became interested in NFT technology is the rock band Kings of Leon. The band issued digital collectibles, including their new album with additional exclusive content.

According to Consequence, this release became one of the first big milestones for the NFT market in rock music. After that, numerous musicians decided to experiment with the concept.

Avenged Sevenfold Gets Involved in Blockchain and Web3 Community

Another musician who got into crypto earlier than others was the heavy metal band Avenged Sevenfold. They became extremely active in blockchain projects and Web3 community projects for their fans.

The band created its own NFT platform called Deathbats Club. They promised their followers unique perks for NFT holders. Their platform is now considered one of the best examples of blockchain-based fan communities in rock music.

Ozzy Osbourne Joined the NFT Craze

Ozzy surprised fans with his project called the CryptoBatz collection, which became popular when the NFT craze was reaching its peak. The project was a collection of digital art tied to blockchain collectibles. The collection attracted a large number of cryptocurrency investors and rock music fans.

Gene Simmons Became a Big Bitcoin Supporter

Kiss' bassist, Gene Simmons, publicly revealed his investments in cryptocurrencies and bitcoin through numerous interviews and social media posts. He became one of the most recognizable voices promoting cryptocurrency for rock fans.

How Did Crypto Change the Music Business?

With cryptocurrency and blockchain technology, musicians had more freedom regarding how fans paid for their products. For instance, some musicians started selling exclusive digital content on blockchain platforms and receiving direct payments from their fans.

Several companies also started accepting bitcoin payments as digital currency became more common in everyday business. This made cryptocurrency more accessible for regular customers.

Cryptocurrency Still Connects With Music Culture

Cryptocurrency continues getting attention among musicians due to the fact that it fits perfectly into the culture of the rock community. Musicians can try out a lot of interesting things with cryptocurrency, such as creating new types of ownership or releasing blockchain-based collectibles.

Cryptocurrency and music will probably remain connected for several more years. Browse our website to find out more about rock music news, entertainment information, and emerging technologies.

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