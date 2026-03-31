The rise of bold choices in trending interior design

Independent Contributor

We're seeing more bold colors in trending interior design. There's the rise of maximalism, unexpected pairings, statement pieces that steal the spotlight, and personality-driven spaces over perfect design.

Grand View Research reports that the value of the global interior design market was estimated at $137.93 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach $175.74 billion by 2030. There's a clear interest in innovative home decor ideas, and it's only set to grow.

The current trending interior design is bold choices, and you'll want to know how to spruce up your home to cater to this trend.

Is Maximalism Trending?

Minimalism has been hot for years, but now, bold, expressive maximalism is taking over. The homes of yesterday had clean lines and neutral palettes, but today's trending spaces have:

Layered textures

Mixed patterns

Vibrant color combinations

This shows that homeowners have a desire for individuality. They're making curated reflections of their personalities instead of having staged showrooms. The result is a space that feels collected over time, and it's rich with character and visual intrigue.

Bold Color Comebacks and Unexpected Pairings

The trending colors and styles for 2026 are bold hues, as color is no longer playing it safe. You'll find things like:

Deep jewel tones

Saturated hues

Unconventional pairings (like red with blue)

Another trend is "color drenching," where a single bold hue is used across the walls, ceilings, and furnishings to give you an immersive experience.

Retro-inspired palettes are part of the 2026 interior design trends, too. Examples include mint green, butter yellow, and cherry red. These colors inject warmth, personality, and energy into spaces.

What Statement Pieces Steal the Spotlight?

To complement bold interior design choices, homeowners are using statement-making pieces. Furniture and decor are designed to stand out, such as:

Sculptural lighting fixtures

Oversized artwork

Vibrant sofas

These pieces act as focal points, allowing you to build the rest of the space around them.

Statement lighting has also evolved into functional art. For instance, chandeliers and lamps double as conversation starters.

Using statement pieces is excellent for beginners regarding bold design, as you won't have to overhaul an entire room. You can focus on one impactful piece, which can instantly elevate the space.

Personality-Driven Spaces Over Perfect Designs

The biggest shift in interior design is the move towards deeply personal spaces. Homeowners previously followed rigid design rules, but that's no longer the case.

Today, they're embracing things that tell a story, such as:

Meaningful objects

Vintage finds

Eclectic combinations

This trend is also closely tied to sustainability and authenticity. People are using repurposed furniture, heirloom pieces, and thrifted decor more in their homes.

If you're struggling with your space, then full-service interior design can be beneficial. Experts can advise you on

Keep Up With Trending Interior Design

Trending interior design changes throughout the years, so it's important to keep up with the evolutions in style. You can then pick and choose the ones that speak to you, and with that, you can update your home accordingly so it feels like a new space.

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This article was prepared by an independent contributor and helps us continue to deliver quality news and information.