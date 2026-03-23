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Land, power, and speed: The new priorities for hyperscale data centers

Land, power, and speed: The new priorities for hyperscale data centers

As the demand for hyperscale data centers grows immensely, priorities shift, too. They include advanced cooling strategies, energy efficiency, sustainable operations, AI-optimized infrastructure, resilience, modularity, and geographic distribution.

McKinsey & Company reports that global demand for data center capacity can more than triple by 2030, and about 70% of that will come from hyperscalers. Hyperscale data centers are the largest type of data center, usually hosting at least 5,000 servers.

As hyperscale technology trends grow, priorities naturally change and evolve. These are the shifts that everyone should be aware of.

Is Power Density One of the Biggest Shifts?

Yes, one of the biggest changes in priorities for hyperscale data centers is the significant increase in power density per rack. This is due to AI workloads and high-performance computing, both of which have high power demands.

Since traditional air cooling systems aren't sufficient anymore, operators are prioritizing advanced cooling methods, such as:

Liquid

Direct-to-chip

Immersion

Data center designs are also evolving to support higher kilowatt loads per rack. To ensure that the centers can maintain performance and reliability, operators must rethink floor layouts, airflow management, and cooling infrastructure.

Energy Efficiency and Sustainable Operations

It's undeniable that energy consumption will continue to rise, which brings the concern of sustainability to the forefront. Companies are becoming more committed to carbon neutrality, and they're investing in renewable energy sources, such as solar and wind.

They're also becoming more focused on improving power usage effectiveness through:

Optimized cooling

Smarter workload distribution

AI-driven energy management systems

Another part of sustainability is minimizing water usage, which is possible through waterless or low-water cooling systems.

AI-Optimized Infrastructure

Recent rapid growth in AI and machine learning workloads has changed how hyperscale data centers are built and operated. There's been a shift from general-purpose computing environments to specialized infrastructure that's tailored for AI training and inference.

This includes deploying:

High-density GPU clusters

Custom accelerators

High-speed interconnects

Operators are also striking a balance between scaling AI capacity quickly and maintaining flexibility for evolving hardware requirements by prioritizing modular designs. This allows hyperscale facilities to stay competitive, even with next-generation applications.

Resilience, Modularity, and Geographic Distribution

The future of data centers relies on resilience and adaptability. The previously mentioned modular designs are gaining traction, as operators can deploy capacity faster and scale based on demand.

They're also building facilities closer to end users to reduce latency and improve service reliability. This shows that a strategy for geographic distribution is a must.

Redundancy at every level is critical to ensure uptime, too, and more about HyperFlex Storage Yards can demonstrate how the placement of mission-critical equipment is vital.

The Future Is Hyperscale Data Centers

The demand for more hyperscale data centers will only grow, and the world has to be prepared to meet this demand. An understanding of the shifting priorities (such as advanced cooling strategies and sustainable options) can keep operators one step ahead and meet needs ahead of time.

Keep reading our other pages to keep learning about data center infrastructure and other types of technology.

This article was prepared by an independent contributor and helps us continue to deliver quality news and information.