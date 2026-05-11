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Inside the most expensive celebrity homes sold in 2026 so far

Inside the most expensive celebrity homes sold in 2026 so far

Some of the biggest homes sold in 2026 have belonged to celebrities, music stars, and entertainment moguls. These massive properties are selling for tens of millions of dollars as luxury buyers continue spending huge amounts of money on rare estates with privacy, views, and resort-style features.

According to a 2026 Forbes luxury report, second-home purchases now account for 28 percent of luxury real estate transactions globally as wealthy buyers continue spending heavily on private estates and ultra-exclusive celebrity properties. Celebrities are still buying and selling huge properties across California, Florida, New York, and Texas as wealthy buyers compete for one-of-a-kind estates.

What Celebrity Homes Sold For The Most Money In 2026?

This year's largest celebrity real estate sales involved luxury mansions with amenities such as private theaters, recording studios, and breathtaking ocean view settings. People spend millions of dollars on the most expensive celebrity homes, offering more privacy and amenities.

Many homes include:

Wellness rooms

Wine cellars

Sports courts

Sophisticated home automation equipment

Nowadays, high-end luxury buyers want to have privacy, entertaining areas, and hotel-level facilities in their private residences.

Jennifer Lopez's Beverly Hills Mansion Draws Attention

One of this year's biggest news stories related to celebrity homes and real estate transactions was Jennifer Lopez's Beverly Hills mansion, which sold for over $50 million after earlier listing attempts failed to attract the right buyer.

The mansion has:

12 bedrooms

24 bathrooms

Sports complex

Large resort-style pool

This property has more than five acres of land and has become one of the most discussed celebrity real estate listings in Los Angeles.

Luxury homes are usually sold using special financing and quick investment decisions. Companies connected to large property funding deals, including PB Financial real estate lending, have become increasingly popular among investors seeking new options to enter the luxury housing market.

Mark Wahlberg's Former Mansion Returns to the Market

Another example of this year's biggest celebrity homes and real estate stories was a mansion located in Beverly Hills, which was previously owned by Mark Wahlberg. This Beverly Hills home went under contract in 2026 for nearly $22 million. The mansion includes:

Guest house

Private gym

Theater

Basketball court

The property quickly became one of the top celebrity home listings in Los Angeles this year.

Paris Hilton Buys a Massive Beverly Hills Estate

Paris Hilton, with her husband Carter Reum, decided to purchase a Beverly Park mansion from Mark Wahlberg for more than $63 million in one of the most expensive celebrity home purchases in 2025. The house has:

Golf course

Skate park

Wine cellar

Resort-style pool

Reports about the Beverly Park sale helped push the mansion back into the spotlight.

Mark Zuckerberg Breaks a Miami Real Estate Record

Mark Zuckerberg bought a luxurious house located on Billionaire Bunker Island in Miami for an impressive $170 million in one of the most expensive Florida home deals ever recorded. The house is expected to include wellness rooms, a private pier, and hidden passageways.

The Luxury Real Estate Market Keeps Growing

The market for expensive celebrity homes continues to create headlines because buyers are still willing to spend huge amounts for rare properties. As more homes sold at record prices continue making news in 2026, the luxury housing market shows no signs of disappearing.

Celebrity homes and luxury real estate sales remain extremely popular among people interested in Hollywood news. Explore the rest of the website to learn more.

This article was prepared by an independent contributor and helps us continue to deliver quality news and information.