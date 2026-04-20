How multigenerational living is fueling a surge in custom home additions

Independent Contributor

Multigenerational living is causing an increase in custom home additions since changing family dynamics are driving demand for flexible living spaces, and rising house costs favor expansions over relocation. Aging populations are also increasing the need for in-home care solutions, and cultural preferences and lifestyle choices are having an effect, too.

According to Bankrate, multigenerational homes have quadrupled between 1971 and 2021, and it involves nearly 60 million people. The nuclear family is evolving, and family living spaces need to evolve alongside, too.

One of the most recent home improvement trends is custom home additions, which offer one of the best intergenerational housing solutions. Here are the reasons why.

Changing Family Dynamics Are Driving Demand for Flexible Living Spaces

Families are choosing to live together more often now due to financial, cultural, or caregiving reasons. This shift is pushing homeowners to rethink how their spaces function on a daily basis.

Instead of one-size-fits-all layouts, families now need homes that accommodate people of all ages under one roof. The result is that custom home additions are on the rise, as they offer tailored solutions, like:

In-law suites

Private entrances

Separate living quarters

These additions allow families to maintain a sense of independence while still benefiting from shared resources and proximity.

Are Rising House Costs Encouraging Expansion Over Relocation?

Housing prices and interest rates are high in many areas, so moving into a larger home may not be a wise financial choice for growing families. Homeowners are now choosing to expand their current properties instead.

A local home services provider can add extra:

Bedrooms

Bathrooms

Fully equipped secondary living units

Not only is this more cost-effective, but families don't need to uproot their lives to create the spaces they need.

Are Aging Populations Increasing the Need for In-Home Care Solutions?

The United States Census Bureau reports that the US population aged 65 and older rose by 3.1% from 2023 to 2024, and this population has grown from 12.4% in 2004 to 18% in 2024. As the population ages, more families are choosing to care for elderly relatives at home rather than relying on assisted living facilities.

Custom additions to support aging in place include:

Ground-floor bedrooms

Wider doorways

Walk-in showers

Private living areas

Seniors can retain their dignity and independence, while their family members can offer support when needed. These in-home care solutions prioritize both safety and convenience.

Cultural Preferences and Lifestyle Choices Are Shaping Home Design

Multigenerational living has long been the norm in many cultures, and this is now influencing broader housing trends. A multigenerational home design supports:

Togetherness

Shared responsibilities

Strong support systems

Custom home additions reflect these preferences with features like:

Dual kitchens

Separate living rooms

Flexible communal spaces

These designs allow family members to balance privacy with connection.

Custom Home Additions Support Multigenerational Living

Custom home additions are currently trending, and they will be for many years to come, especially as the nation experiences a growing aging population. Custom home renovations allow people of all ages to live together without the costs and inconvenience of moving elsewhere, and they also provide opportunities for personalization that support comfort and safety.

Keep reading our site for more helpful articles.

This article was prepared by an independent contributor and helps us continue to deliver quality news and information.