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How senior financial priorities have shifted over the last decade

How senior financial priorities have shifted over the last decade

Modern financial priorities for older adults are targeted to healthcare, inflation, and lifetime income to ensure comfort as Americans live longer. They're also looking at existing debt seriously to avoid it straining fixed incomes later.

The National Council on Aging reported that about 1 in 3 older adults over the age of 65 have incomes 200% below the Federal Poverty Level (FPL), and economic insecurity is higher in Black and Hispanic older adults. That's why financial planning for seniors is going beyond relying on fixed income in retirement to prepare for the realities of inflation and generating income continuously in older years.

How Have Financial Priorities for Seniors Shifted?

Seniors' finance trends are increasingly focused on removing debt as soon as possible. They're paying down those high-interest balances now to ensure a future fixed income won't be swallowed up.

Looking to the future has led many seniors to delay retirement or take on another career or a part-time job afterwards. There are also remote work and consulting opportunities to continue using their skills from their main careers.

Some are calculating how grocery increases and ongoing inflation hit retirement accounts. Once they become empty-nesters, many are downsizing to ease property tax and repair burdens, which can be more expensive based on location.

Are Senior Investment Strategies Also Changing?

Retirement financial priorities involve being more savvy with savings to generate steady income streams. Tax burden minimization is possible through phased Roth options and catch-up contributions.

They're diversifying with ETFs, cash-generating products, and dividend stocks. Itemizing over standard deductions at tax time can help more seniors due to recent state and local tax (SALT) deduction caps, which have increased to $40,000.

What Is Driving Changing Financial Goals?

Americans are living longer, and seniors want to be able to do so comfortably, which means not outliving long-term savings. Many understand that there may be unexpected medical bills in the future or the need for professional home aid assistance, even if they're healthy now.

Inflation is impacting everybody, from grocery prices to housing, which can quickly erode fixed-income purchasing power without proper planning.

Seniors may also be choosing lifestyle adjustments, such as moving to be closer to family. Some are planning more travel adventures or alternative lifestyles like living on cruise ships and enjoying an overseas retirement.

Where Does Insurance Fit?

Insurance covers aging in place, an increasing option for more people; long-term healthcare; and wealth preservation in financial priorities. Info about burial insurance for seniors helps ease end-of-life costs, while whole life and permanent insurance ensure they can leave something for direct heirs after covering estate taxes.

Seniors Are Making Money Moves

The changing financial priorities for seniors are happening rapidly as they're more realistic about the burdens of increasing inflation, property taxes, and the realities of relying on a fixed income and Social Security.

With portfolio diversification, whole and supplemental insurance coverage, and calculating potential inflation costs now, more older adults are preparing to offset this problem. They're living longer and want to do so well.

To learn more about the cost of living and how to thrive in later ages, read more articles on our website.

This article was prepared by an independent contributor and helps us continue to deliver quality news and information.