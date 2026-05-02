Fatal truck crashes highlight ongoing safety concerns on U.S. highways

Independent Contributor

Many truck crashes result in fatalities, and numbers have been rising lately. Passenger vehicle occupants bear the greatest risk, driver behavior and fatigue remain key contributors, and highway design and rural roads amplify risks.

According to the National Safety Council (NSC), in 2024, 5,218 large trucks were involved in fatal crashes. Regular vehicular crashes already bring about road safety concerns, but these truck crashes are even more worrying.

Fatal truck accidents are highlighting ongoing safety concerns on American highways, which means there needs to be more action for highway accident prevention.

Rising Fatal Truck Crash Numbers Despite Recent Declines

The truck accident statistics from the NSC show that the number of fatal truck crashes in 2024 was a 3% decrease from 2023, which is good. What's concerning is that overall, it was a 30% increase in the last 10 years. This means that truck-related crashes aren't rare events.

Fatalities involving large trucks have increased significantly over the past decade. Since they're larger and heavier than passenger vehicles, crashes are more likely to result in severe or fatal outcomes. Occupants of smaller cars are particularly at risk.

This shows that declining totals don't necessarily reflect improved safety conditions across all vehicle types.

Do Passenger Vehicle Occupants Bear the Greatest Risk?

Speaking of passenger vehicles, the majority of deaths in truck crashes are occupants of passenger vehicles, not truck drivers. This imbalance shows the danger posed by trucks' size and weight; for instance, a fully loaded semi-truck can weigh 20-30 times more than a passenger car.

Even when a truck driver isn't at fault, the physics of impact often lead to catastrophic outcomes for others. If they are at fault, then those in passenger cars can hire a Midland truck accident attorney to get proper compensation that'll cover medical bills, time off work, and more.

Driver Behavior and Fatigue Remain Key Contributors

Human factors play a major role in fatal truck crashes. The leading contributors to serious collisions include:

Fatigue

Distraction

Speeding

Fatigue is especially concerning in the trucking industry, as it's common for drivers to pull long hours to meet tight delivery schedules.

Mechanical failures also account for truck accidents, as well as environmental factors. The fact remains, though, that the overwhelming majority of crashes still involve human error in some form.

Do Highway Design and Rural Roads Amplify Risks?

Fatal truck crashes are more likely to occur on highways and rural roads. These are places where higher speeds and longer stopping distances increase the severity of collisions.

Rural areas see many crashes due to:

Limited lighting

Fewer safety barriers

Delayed emergency response times

Long stretches of monotonous driving can contribute to fatigue on interstate highways. Merging and lane changes create opportunities for high-impact crashes, too.

Infrastructure in many parts of the country still prioritizes vehicle speed over safety improvements, so this shows that U.S. highway safety has a long way to go.

Truck Crashes Are Often Fatal

Truck crashes are often fatal because of their sheer size and speed. Regardless of who's at fault, the collisions can have nasty results, so there needs to be more done in the nation to prevent these crashes from happening in the first place.

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This article was prepared by an independent contributor and helps us continue to deliver quality news and information.