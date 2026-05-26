The coolest custom cars owned by rock stars

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Rock stars have driven some of the most iconic custom cars ever made. Some of these cars gained popularity because the design suited the rock star's personality. The cars range from vintage automobiles featuring psychedelic paint colors to luxury sports cars that are completely customized.

According to Hagerty, classic car values continue to increase since more young collectors are entering the market. Celebrity-owned vehicles often sell for huge amounts due to the history of music and custom design associated with them. These cars have been influential to car culture all over the world.

ZZ Top's Billy Gibbons: "CadZZilla"

One of the most famous hot rods among celebrities belongs to ZZ Top's guitarist, Billy Gibbons. "CadZZilla" became an icon due to its unique bodywork and stylish design.

The vehicle was developed by experienced car designer Boyd Coddington. All the body details of the Cadillac had been redesigned.

The Beatles' John Lennon: Psychedelic Rolls-Royce Phantom V

John Lennon surprised everyone when he decided to repaint his Rolls-Royce Phantom V with psychedelic paintings in the 1960s. The vehicle gained association with the hippie movement and psychedelic music.

The luxury vehicle originally came in black before the artist completely transformed the exterior. Many people were angry because they believed luxury cars should never be painted in such unusual ways.

Janis Joplin: 1964 Porsche 356 Cabriolet

Janis Joplin had a very distinctive Porsche 356 Cabriolet with hand-painted psychedelic designs decorating its body. This sports car became a celebrity car recognizable in the late 1960s. The design featured butterflies, brightly colored landscapes, and other elements painted into the body and car accessories.

Eric Clapton: Ferrari SP12 EC

Eric Clapton personally worked with Ferrari designing a custom Ferrari SP12 EC vehicle based on the Ferrari 512 BB model he had been driving since the 1970s. This Ferrari SP12 EC contained custom automotive parts exclusive to this project.

Modern specialty vehicles often rely on advanced manufacturing methods to create rare metal components. Companies involved in US investment casting help manufacturers produce detailed metal parts, such as custom car parts used in automotive production and specialty vehicle projects.

Blink-182's Travis Barker: Custom 1954 Cadillac

Several vehicles owned by Travis Barker are customized, but one of the most popular ones is a modified Cadillac manufactured in 1954. The automobile has a black paint job, lowered suspension, and chrome detailing.

The Cadillac also has advanced auto parts installed in addition to performance upgrades, despite maintaining the classic look of the vintage vehicle. The rocker has been photographed with his customized Cadillac in several interviews and social media videos.

Aerosmith's Steven Tyler: Hennessey Venom GT Spyder

Steven Tyler owned a Hennessey Venom GT Spyder that was famous for its exceptional speed and performance capabilities. This custom supercar was believed to have a top speed exceeding 250 miles per hour. The supercar was equipped with racing technology, lightweight construction, and a powerful engine system.

Rock Stars Continue Inspiring With Custom Cars

Rock musicians have helped turn these custom cars into symbols of the creativity and individuality of their owners. With all their luxury elements and design, these rock star cars inspire millions of music enthusiasts around the globe.

With celebrities receiving increasing attention from fans, these artists will remain popular sources for car inspiration. For more pop culture and entertainment articles, browse more of our website.

This article was prepared by an independent contributor and helps us continue to deliver quality news and information.