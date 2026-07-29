Independent Contributor

The celebrity cosmetic procedure trends everyone is talking about in 2026

Celebrities are usually the first people to promote voguish cosmetic procedures. In 2026, the most popular trends include blepharoplasty and neck lift surgery.

What do these cosmetic procedure styles have in common? It's all about moving away from excessive facial fillers in favor of natural-looking enhancements. The idea is to invest in subtle facial rejuvenation that can last a long time.

Which Cosmetic Procedures Are Big In 2026?

As you may have noticed, many of today's A-list celebrities look quite similar to each other. Here are five key cosmetic procedure trends driving this change.

1. Blepharoplasty

Blepharoplasty is a type of cosmetic surgery that creates a more open eye area. A lower bleph removes bags and puffiness, and an upper bleph gets rid of excess skin. Either way, it's a simple tweak that makes you seem well-rested.

At the 2026 Oscars, Kristen Wiig's bleph was one of the main topics of the day. Her open and refreshed eyes synergized perfectly with her glowing aesthetic.

2. Brow Lift

The brow lift is a key part of the "snatched" look that's all the rage these days. By lifting the temples and the tail of the brow, you can achieve a "fox eye" aesthetic without any threads. Stars that favor this look include:

Ariana Grande

Kendall Jenner

Bella Hadid

3. Deep Plane Rhytidectomy

This is a popular celebrity cosmetic surgery choice for tackling jowls and sagging skin. Instead of pulling the skin, surgeons go beyond the muscle layer to tighten the facial structure. This restores balance in the mid- and lower-face.

Denise Richards recently made news for showing unfiltered before-and-afters of her deep plane restoration. It's a great example of how the procedure works.

4. Upper Lip Lift

Until recently, duck lips were a synonym for botched cosmetic procedures. The upper lip lift is a sophisticated alternative that involves shortening the space between the nose and the top lip. The benefits of this routine are:

Natural fullness

Smoother fine lines

Permanent results

5. Lower Rhytidectomy

No matter how much work you put into your face, the neck may still reveal your age. This is why the stars' plastic surgery often involves a neck lift. The goal is to remove deep fat for a smoother jawline-to-neck transition.

This surgery involves small scars, but they're easy to hide behind the ears. Nicole Kidman is a great example of a successful lower rhytidectomy.

What Is the Future of Cosmetic Procedures?

All signs indicate that plastic surgery procedures will keep shifting toward refined preservation. Some specific trends you can expect to see include:

Decline of traditional fillers

Micro-fat and nano-fat grafting

Early-life structural surgery

Using AI to map skin health

One thing that won't change is our reliance on the people helping us fulfill our aesthetic goals, such as Dr. Josef Hadeed. Before choosing your surgeon, check their certifications and evaluate their methods and experience.

Schedule Your Cosmetic Procedure Today!

Scheduling a cosmetic procedure is always a big choice, even for minor work. The celebrity surgery trends we outlined above can provide some inspiration for the level of structural upkeep you can feel comfortable with.

Interested in more beauty advice? Keep checking out our Beauty & Style section for exclusive tips and tricks!