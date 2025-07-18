99.5 KISS Rock & Roll Up Your Sleeve Blood Drive Giveaway Official Rules

99.5 KISS Rock & Roll Up Your Sleeve Blood Drive Giveaway

Presented by Goettl Air Conditioning & Plumbing

OFFICIAL RULES

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR TO WIN. A PURCHASE WILL NOT IMPROVE YOUR CHANCES OF WINNING. A SUCCESSFUL BLOOD DONATION IS NOT NECESSARY TO ENTER OR TO WIN. ALL FEDERAL, STATE, LOCAL AND MUNICIPAL LAWS AND REGULATIONS APPLY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. Eligibility . Subject to the additional restrictions below, the 99.5 KISS Rock & Roll Up Your Sleeve Blood Drive Giveaway (the “Sweepstakes”) is open to legal Texas residents who (i) are 18 years of age or older and the age of majority in their jurisdictions of residence at the time of entry; and (ii) are residing in Atacosa, Bexar, Bandera, Comal, Guadalupe, Kendall, Medina, Wilson, and Zavala counties. Listeners accessing Sponsor’s radio station(s) audio via IP connections like website-based streaming or mobile devices are welcome to enter. Employees of CMG NY/Texas Radio, LLC d/b/a Cox Media Group San Antonio (“Sponsor”), CMG Media Corporation, BioBridge Global, South Texas Blood & Tissue Center, Goettl Home Services, LLC, and each of their respective affiliated companies, subsidiaries, and advertising and promotional agencies, and the family members of, and any persons domiciled with, any such employees, are not eligible to enter or to win. The term “family members” includes spouses, parents, grandparents, siblings, children, grandchildren and in-laws, regardless of where they live. Persons belonging to or affiliated with a professional acting, theater, or film-making organization, such as SAG or AFTRA, are not allowed to compete in the Sweepstakes or participate in any entry. Professional actors and filmmakers, whether full-time or part-time, are allowed to compete so long as they do not belong to any professional organizations connected with the entertainment industry that would cause Sponsor to pay the entrant or any other person a fee or any other benefit for taking part in any Sweepstakes event.

` Limit: Only one (1) prize winner may be selected from the same household every thirty (30) days in connection with any Contest sponsored or administered by any of the CMG San Antonio radio stations: KISS-FM, KONO-FM, KONO-AM, KTKX, KKYX, KCYY, KSMG (each, a “Station”). If you or a member of your household has won a prize from any Station within the last thirty (30) days, you will be ineligible to receive a prize in this Contest.

The 99.5 KISS Rock & Roll Up Your Sleeve Blood Drive Giveaway will be branded on the following Station under the following name (subject to change, see participating Station for details):

“106.7 The Eagle Rock & Roll Up Your Sleeve Blood Drive Giveaway” – KTKX (San Antonio, TX) How to Enter . To register to participate in the Sweepstakes, visit the South Texas Blood website (SouthTexasBlood.org/RockNRoll) between July 21 at 6:00 a.m. CST and August 8, 2025 at 9:00 a.m. CST (the “Sweepstakes Period”), and schedule an appointment to donate blood on August 8 at the Wonderland of the Americas location (5422 Fredericksburg Road, San Antonio, TX 78201) from 9:00 a.m. CST to 6:00 p.m. CST.

Potential donors may register until the earlier of: (i) 9:00 a.m. CST on August 8, 2024; or (ii) when 437 appointments have been scheduled.

After registration, registered participants must attend their scheduled appointment in-person at the Wonderland of the Americas location (5422 Fredericksburg Road, San Antonio, TX 78201) to remain eligible to participate in the Sweepstakes drawing. Sponsor will be the official timekeeper for the Sweepstakes.

Limit: one (1) entry per person. Registering for an appointment and attending your appointment in-person will constitute one (1) entry (each, an “Entry”). A successful blood donation is not necessary to enter or win. All eligible registrants who attend their scheduled appointment for the Blood Drive will receive one (1) free commemorative t-shirt.*

*WHILE SUPPLIES LAST. Successful blood donation not required to receive t-shirt.

By participating in the Sweepstakes, you agree to be bound by Sponsor’s Visitor Agreement (kissrocks.com/visitor-agreement) and Privacy Policy (kissrocks.com/privacy-policy), as well as BioBridge Global’s Privacy Policy (biobridgeglobal.org/privacy-policy), which are all hereby incorporated by reference.

Odds of winning depend on the number of eligible Entries received during the Sweepstakes Period.

Prize Description . Subject to verification of eligibility and compliance with these Official Rules, the following prizes will be awarded: Mudvayne prize package, including: Two (2) tickets to see Mudvayne: LD 50 25th Anniversary Tour on October 12, 2025 at Boeing Center at Tech Port Autographed Mudvayne set list Approximate retail value (“ARV”) of Prize: $400 Ultimate TSO prize package, including: Two (2) tickets to see Trans-Siberian Orchestra in San Antonio, Texas (date and location TBD) Trans-Siberian Orchestra autographed guitar Official Trans-Siberian Orchestra denim jacket ARV: $600

Limit: one (1) prize package per winner.

All prizes are awarded “AS IS.” Neither Sponsor nor Sponsor Affiliates make or offer any warranty or guarantee, either express or implied (including, without limitation, quality, merchantability and fitness for a particular purpose) in connection with this Sweepstakes or any prize. No issuer of any offered prize is sponsoring this Sweepstakes. Prize details and availability are subject to change, in which case a prize of equal value may be substituted at Sponsor’s sole discretion. Prizes consist only of the items listed, are non-transferable, with no cash redemption or substitution except at Sponsor’s sole discretion. Sponsor will determine all prize details (brand, model, size, etc.) in its sole discretion. Federal, state, or local taxes on prizes, if any, and any other costs, fees or expenses not listed above are the sole responsibility of each winner. Federal, state, and local taxes on prizes, if any, and any other costs, fees and expenses not listed above as specifically included as part of the prize are the sole responsibility of winner.

No refund or compensation will be paid in the event of the cancellation or delay of the prize event (“Event”), or any portion thereof. Sponsor will not be liable if the Event, or any portion of it, is cancelled or delayed. Sponsor may, in its sole discretion, attempt to reschedule for a future trip. Event tickets are subject to certain terms and conditions as specified by issuer. Prize winner is prohibited from selling or re-selling any ticket prize. Any such sale is deemed a breach of this contract and may subject winner to legal action and disqualification from participating in future promotions. The terms and conditions of the Event tickets may govern if the Event is cancelled due to weather, an act of God, an act of terrorism, civil disturbance or any other reason. Sponsor is not responsible for, and will not replace, lost, mutilated, or stolen Event tickets, vouchers, or certificates. Exact details, including seat location, shall be determined in the sole discretion of Sponsor.

Winner Notification and Acceptance . Subject to verification of eligibility and compliance with these Official Rules, potential winners will be notified on or about August 11, 2025 at the telephone number or email address provided on the potential winner’s registration form.

Potential Winners may be required to complete an affidavit of eligibility, and a liability and publicity release (except where prohibited by law), all of which must be notarized and returned within seventy-two (72) hours of notification.

Sponsor’s inability to reach a potential winner after a reasonable effort has been made (as solely determined by Sponsor), the failure of a potential winner to timely respond to a prize notification, the return of any prize notification as undeliverable, and/or a potential winner’s failure to comply with any term or condition of these Official Rules may, in Sponsor’s sole discretion, result in the potential winner’s disqualification and the selection of a substitute winner by a random drawing from among all remaining eligible entries received during the Sweepstakes Period. Sponsor will conduct up to three (3) alternate drawings, after which the prize will remain unawarded.

A PARTICIPANT IS NOT A WINNER OF ANY PRIZE UNLESS AND UNTIL SPONSOR HAS COMPLETED ITS VERIFICATION OF PARTICIPANT’S ELIGIBILITY AND COMPLIANCE WITH THESE OFFICIAL RULES.

Winner may waive the right to receive a prize. Prizes are non-assignable and nontransferable and cannot be redeemed for cash. No substitutions allowed by winner. Prizes and individual components of prize packages are subject to availability. Sponsor reserves the right to substitute prizes or components of prize packages with a prize or component of equal or greater value. Winner is solely responsible for reporting and payment of any taxes on a prize. Winner may be required to provide his/her valid Social Security Number to Sponsor for tax purposes and/or complete an IRS W-9 form in order to claim a prize. Winners are solely responsible for all federal, state and local taxes on prize value and, as applicable, will be issued an IRS Form 1099 based on the prize value determined by Sponsor. Prizes not won and claimed by eligible winners in accordance with these Official Rules will not be awarded and will remain the property of Sponsor.

Participation . By participating, participants agree to be bound by these Official Rules and the decisions of Sponsor and any Sweepstakes judges or administrators selected by Sponsor, which are final and binding in all respects. Sponsor reserves the right to disqualify persons found tampering with or otherwise abusing any aspect of this Sweepstakes as solely determined by Sponsor. In the event the Sweepstakes is compromised by tampering or other causes beyond the reasonable control of Sponsor which corrupt or impair the administration, security, fairness or proper operation of the Sweepstakes, Sponsor reserves the right in its sole discretion to suspend, modify or terminate the Sweepstakes. Should the Sweepstakes be terminated prior to the stated expiration date, Sponsor reserves the right to award prizes based on the entries received before the termination date. Proof of sending or submission of an entry will not be deemed proof of receipt by Sponsor. Publicity Release . BY ENTERING THE SWEEPSTAKES, YOU AGREE THAT SPONSOR, CMG MEDIA CORPORATION, BIOBRIDGE GLOBAL, SOUTH TEXAS BLOOD & TISSUE CENTER, GOETTL HOME SERVICES, LLC, AND EACH OF THEIR RESPECTIVE SUBSIDIARIES, AFFILIATES, SUPPLIERS, DISTRIBUTORS, ADVERTISING/PROMOTION AGENCIES, AND PRIZE SUPPLIERS AND EACH SUCH COMPANY’S OFFICERS, DIRECTORS, EMPLOYEES, AGENTS, REPRESENTATIVES, AND SUCCESSORS AND ASSIGNS (COLLECTIVELY, THE “RELEASED PARTIES”) HAVE THE ABSOLUTE RIGHT AND PERMISSION TO PUBLISH YOUR ENTRY ON THE WEBSITE AND TO BROADCAST, PUBLISH, OR OTHERWISE USE YOUR ENTRY AND/OR YOUR NAME, BIOGRAPHICAL INFORMATION, AND LIKENESS IN CONNECTION WITH THE SWEEPSTAKES OR FOR ANY COMMERCIAL, PUBLICITY, OR PROMOTIONAL PURPOSE WITHOUT LIMITATION, REVIEW OR APPROVAL, OR COMPENSATION TO YOU. BY ENTERING, YOU GRANT THE RELEASED PARTIES AN EXCLUSIVE, ROYALTY-FREE AND IRREVOCABLE LICENSE AND RIGHT (BUT NOT THE OBLIGATION) TO TELECAST, BROADCAST, COPY, EDIT, ADAPT, MODIFY, REPRODUCE, PUBLISH, CREATE DERIVATIVE WORKS OF, DISTRIBUTE, USE, OR OTHERWISE PUBLICLY DISPLAY ANY OR ALL OF YOUR ENTRIES, OR ANY PORTION THEREOF, IN ANY MANNER OR MEDIUM THROUGHOUT THE WORLD IN PERPETUITY, FOR COMMERCIAL, PUBLICITY, OR PROMOTIONAL PURPOSES, AND TO LICENSE OTHERS TO DO SO, WITHOUT LIMITATION, REVIEW OR APPROVAL, OR COMPENSATION TO YOU. Release . BY PARTICIPATING IN THE SWEEPSTAKES, EACH PARTICIPANT AGREES TO FULLY RELEASE, FOREVER DISCHARGE AND HOLD HARMLESS SPONSOR, CMG MEDIA CORPORATION, BIOBRIDGE GLOBAL, SOUTH TEXAS BLOOD & TISSUE CENTER, GOETTL HOME SERVICES, LLC, AND EACH OF THEIR RESPECTIVE SUBSIDIARIES, AFFILIATES, SUPPLIERS, DISTRIBUTORS, ADVERTISING/PROMOTION AGENCIES, AND PRIZE SUPPLIERS AND EACH SUCH COMPANY’S OFFICERS, DIRECTORS, EMPLOYEES, AGENTS, REPRESENTATIVES, AND SUCCESSORS AND ASSIGNS (COLLECTIVELY, THE “RELEASED PARTIES”) FROM AND AGAINST ANY CLAIMS, COSTS, LIABILITIES, LOSSES, INJURIES, AND DAMAGES ARISING OUT OF THE SWEEPSTAKES, INCLUDING, BUT NOT LIMITED TO, ANY CLAIMS FOR PERSONAL INJURY, DEATH, OR DAMAGE TO OR LOSS OF PROPERTY, LOSS OF ENJOYMENT, OR ANY OTHER HARM WHATSOEVER ARISING OUT OF: (1) PARTICIPATION IN THE SWEEPSTAKES; (2) THE QUALITY, RECEIPT, POSSESSION, USE, OR MISUSE OF ANY PRIZE; OR (3) ANY TRAVEL OR ACTIVITY THAT IS RELATED TO THE SWEEPSTAKES OR ANY PRIZE. Limitations of Liability . By PARTICIPATING IN the Sweepstakes, PARTICIPANTs acknowledge and agree that EVERYTHING REGARDING THIS SWEEPSTAKES, INCLUDING THE WEBSITE(S), APP(S), aND prize(S), ARE provided “as is” and that Sponsor makes no representations or warranties OF ANY KIND, express or implied, about the Prize(S) and sponsor hereby DISCLAIMS all such warranties, including, but not limited to, any implied warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. (BECAUSE SOME STATES DO NOT ALLOW THE EXCLUSION OR LIMITATION OF CERTAIN IMPLIED WARRANTIES, THE ABOVE LIMITATION MAY NOT APPLY TO YOU. IN SUCH STATES, THE LIABILITY OF THE RELEASED PARTIES IS LIMITED TO THE FULLEST EXTENT PERMITTED BY SUCH STATE LAW.)

The Released Parties are not responsible for: (1) any incorrect or inaccurate information, whether caused by PARTICIPANTs, printing OR PRODUCTION errors, or by any of the equipment or programming associated with or EMPLOYED in the Sweepstakes; (2) technical failures of any kind, including, but not limited to malfunctions, interruptions, or disconnections in phone lines or network hardware or software; (3) unauthorized human intervention in any part of the entry process or the Sweepstakes; (4) technical or human error which may occur in the administration of the Sweepstakes, the processing of entries, or the notification of any winner; or (5) any injury or damage to persons or property which may be caused, directly or indirectly, in whole or in part, from A PARTICIPANT’S participation in the Sweepstakes or receipt or use or misuse of any prize.

Only the number of prizes stated in these Official Rules is available to be won in the Sweepstakes. In the event that production, technical, seeding, programming, or any other reasons cause more than the stated number of prizes as set forth in these Official Rules to be available and/or claimed, Sponsor reserves the right to award only the number of prizes stated in these Official Rules by a random drawing among all legitimate eligible prize claims and no additional prizes will be awarded.

Construction . The invalidity or unenforceability of any provision of these rules shall not affect the validity or enforceability of any other provision. In the event that any such provision is determined to be invalid or otherwise unenforceable, these Official Rules shall be construed in accordance with their terms as if the invalid or unenforceable provision was not contained therein. Sponsor . The 99.5 KISS Rock & Roll Up Your Sleeve Blood Drive Giveaway is sponsored by CMG NY/Texas Radio, LLC d/b/a Cox Media Group San Antonio. The decisions of Sponsor regarding the selection of winners and all other aspects of the Sweepstakes shall be final and binding in all respects. Sponsor will not be responsible for typographical, printing or other inadvertent errors in these Official Rules or in other materials or announcements relating to the Sweepstakes. For a list of winners (available after August 31, 2025) or a copy of these Official Rules, visit kissrocks.com, or send a self-addressed, stamped envelope to “Winners List/Official Rules” (as applicable) to 99.5 KISS Rock & Roll Up Your Sleeve Blood Drive Giveaway, 8122 Datapoint Dr. #600, San Antonio, TX 78229. If you have any questions regarding this Sweepstakes, please contact Tori Finch, tori.finch@cmg.com.

0144325.0730070 4938-6603-8870v1

©2025 Cox Media Group