Thanksgiving travel: What airlines are doing before storms hit

Thanksgiving travel may turn into a sloshy headache as the U.S. is expected to be bookended by two storms, one on the East Coast and one on the West Coast.

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The Associated Press reported that much of the East Coast will be hit by heavy rain and high winds, expected to start Wednesday and move up the coast through Friday.

The West Coast may also see moderate to major coastal flooding because of possible record-breaking king tides, the AP said.

“Across the U.S., certainly check with your local airports and airlines for any possible delays,” Joe Wegman, National Weather Service Weather Prediction Center meteorologist, said. “I think weather won’t be a significant factor except on Thanksgiving Day itself, and if there are any lingering impacts into Friday morning perhaps from delays that happen on Thanksgiving Day.”

So what are airlines doing before the storms hit?

American Airlines is offering waived change fees depending on what airport you’re traveling from, through or to for any class, and if you bought your ticket by Nov. 23 and are traveling on Nov. 26.

If you’re eligible for a fee-free change, you’ll see the option to “change trip” in the toolbar.

For more information, click here.

Delta Air Lines is offering flexibility for flights to, from, or through several airports on Nov. 26 from Virginia to Massachusetts, allowing travelers to change their flight at no extra cost.

Click here for more information.

Southwest Airlines says flyers going through about half a dozen East Coast airports on Nov. 26 may have their flights delayed or canceled due to weather. Passengers can keep their existing flight plans or rebook if they’re flying to, from or through the affected airports. Refunds are also available.

If you’re flying to, from or through San Francisco on Nov. 25, the same options are available.

For more information, click here.

United Airlines has a similar advisory for trips on Nov. 26 at various East Coast airports. It also has an advisory for potential flooding in San Francisco on Nov. 25.

To see whether you’re affected, click here.

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