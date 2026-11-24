Teen accused of chasing mother with chainsaw, threatening pets after Xbox taken away

Authorities in Florida said a teen threatened his mother and the family's pets after his Xbox was taken away from him.

DELAND, Fla. — A Florida teenager is accused of chasing his mother with a chainsaw and threatening family pets after his Xbox was taken away, authorities said on Monday.

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According to a social media post by the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office, the incident occurred on Saturday in DeLand.

The 16-year-old was arrested and now faces charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, the sheriff’s office said. The charge is a third-degree felony.

The sheriff’s office provided few details about why the woman took the game away from her son. It was also unclear if a particular game was the reason for the attempted disciplinary action.

According to an arrest affidavit, deputies responded after the woman called 911 at 4:54 p.m. ET on Saturday.

The argument also apparently involved cosmetics the teen had hidden, the affidavit stated.

The woman said the dispute escalated and the teen grabbed the chainsaw, activated it and revved it near her face, allegedly threatening to kill her, according to the affidavit.

At that point, the woman began recording the incident on her phone and fled her residence, waiting for authorities to arrive.

The sheriff’s office said the woman “feared for her life.”

According to the affidavit, the teen admitted to picking up the chainsaw to scare his mother, adding that he also chased her.

The teen was arrested and transported to the Volusia Family Resource Center after his arrest, the sheriff’s office said.

DeLand is approximately 40 miles north-northeast of downtown Orlando.

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