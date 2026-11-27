The FDA announced the recall of a single lot of ibuprofen.

The Food and Drug Administration announced the recall of ibuprofen because it could be contaminated with aluminum particulates on the tablet’s surface.

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The recall affects a single lot from Golden State Medical Supply Incorporated: GS069303. The medication has NDC number 51407-841-05 and expiration date 01/2023, the FDA said.

The medication came in 800 mg tablets and was sold to McKesson, which distributed it to pharmacies and consumers.

Consumers, patients, and caregivers are being told not to use the medication and to return it to the pharmacy where they obtained it.

The FDA said there have been no adverse events associated with the recall.

For more information, contact GSMS by phone at 800-284-8633, ext 116 or by email.

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